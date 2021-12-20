City of Columbia set to announce city manager Monday
City of Columbia officials plan to make an announcement about the new city manager in a news conference on Monday at 4 p.m.
Current city manager John Glascock is set to retire on Jan. 14.
Unlike previous searches, the council has not provided the names of any finalists to the public, citing a desire to protect candidates in a difficult job market.
Columbia resident helping local crisis prevention center one picture at a time
Shannon Patterson has been decorating her house with Christmas lights to show off to the community since 2016, but in 2019, she started dressing up as the Grinch.
In order to take a photo with the Grinch, families must donate to the charity of choice. This year, the charity is True North of Columbia.
According to Patterson, the donations have already reached $1,400 for the center this year.
Patterson said if she can find another date between now and Christmas, she'll do one final photo event of the year. Follow along for updates on Facebook at "Brookthorn Court North Pole Lights & Grinch."
Columbia City Council to consider workforce development funding
The Columbia City Council will discuss requests at its regular meeting Monday night to spend about $2 million in federal ARPA funds to expand ongoing workforce development programs.
The measure directs funding toward three workforce development programs that would prepare future workers, retrain dislocated workers and encourage entrepreneurs who want to start their own business.
The three programs — MACC, Job Point and CoMo Cooks — currently provide these services and training opportunities.
The ARPA funds would allow them to expand their offerings and ability to reach and train more citizens, especially those who are traditionally underrepresented in postsecondary education or impacted by racial, social and economic inequality, according to the bill.
La Siesta's downtown location will close Wednesday
Mexican restaurant La Siesta will close its downtown location Wednesday because of staffing issues. It has been open for 12 years.
La Siesta will continue to serve customers at its location on Rangeline Street.
Co-owner Francisco Guillen, who owns La Siesta with his brother, Benjamin Guillen, said the downtown location has been struggling to find employees who are willing to work for minimum wage. He decided not to renew the lease and instead focus on the north location.
First Alert Weather
The week will start off rather seasonal with temps in the middle 20s for lows and highs in the upper 40s for the first half of this week.
Then, expect a big warm up...again.