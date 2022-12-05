One person dead after collision with train near Sturgeon
A Centralia man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night.
A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound through Boone County when the collision occurred. The motorist turned right onto Jennings Road from Keil Road, driving directly into the path of the oncoming train, Cap. Brian Leer said.
Ceno McGee, 67, was the sole passenger in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.
Deputies investigating shots fired at Alpha Phi Alpha event at Bur Oak Brewery
The Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at Bur Oak Brewery during a Mizzou fraternity event early Sunday morning.
According to students who were there, fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha was hosting a Founder's Day event at the brewery that evening. They told KOMU 8 News a fight broke out between different chapter and fraternities. During the fight students said two shots were fired that sent people scrambling for the exit.
Capt. Brian Leer with the sheriff's office said no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening. He said most witnesses did not come forward with information. He said an estimated 300 people were in attendance.
City Council to meet Monday for discussion on trash bag ordinance, Sidewalk Master Plan and more
The Columbia City Council will decide whether to do away with the city’s branded trash and recycling bags at its regular meeting Monday night.
The vote comes as the city grapples with how to improve trash collection. The council lifted the ban on roll carts in May and discussed the potential for implementing them at the Nov. 7 pre-council work session.
The council will also hold a public hearing on updating the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan. The proposed update is the first since 2013. The council will vote on whether to approve the new plan at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Fulton Christmas Market sees increased turnout during its second holiday season
The Christmas Market in Fulton wrapped up Sunday with higher attendance for its second event, according to organizers.
The event, managed by Grae Studio, took place over the past two weekends at the historic Fulton Train Depot. The tradition started last year to honor the 110th anniversary of the train depot and to benefit restoration efforts for the building.
The market hosted local food vendors and mid-Missourian artisans selling handmade goods. Christmas trees were also for sale. Aulbur said the building's history is the biggest draw for many people who attend the market.
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters in response to increased calls
Holts Summit is hiring paid firefighters as the volunteer department deals with an increasing number of calls for help.
The department used to get an average of two calls a week, but now firefighters are getting more than two a day, according to Assistant Fire Chief Allen Wehmeyer.
The department is still interviewing candidates, but Wehmeyer said he expects to hire between six and eight people. He said he expects they will hire firefighters from other local departments who would work in Holts Summit on their days off. The new hires are being paid for by a tax levy approved by voters.
Suspect found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday.
Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse by a Laclede County jury.
According to court documents, English and two other men, William Lucas and David Cole, loaded Brantley's body into a car and later abandoned the corpse in the woods. The men also destroyed Brantley's phone and purchased bleach in an attempt to cleanse the crime scene.