TARGET 8: Students concerned MU isn't doing enough with drugged drinks issue
Back in September, MUPD warned the public of the multiple reports from individuals suspecting that drinks may have been drugged at various locations throughout Columbia.
However, students are concerned the university hasn't done anything since the email.
As of Nov. 10, there were 17 reports of predatory drug use filed with the Title IX office.
Mizzou Football headed to Armed Forces Bowl
Mizzou is headed to Fort Worth, TX to play in the Armed Forces Bowl against (8-3) Army.
It is Missouri's 35th bowl game in program history, but its first bowl game since it's 2018 Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.
The game will kick-off at 7 pm on Wednesday December 22nd at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which is normally the home of TCU.
A look back, and ahead, on biofuel opportunities in Missouri
An MU professor who has been behind the wheel for biodiesel research in Missouri and across the nation for three decades is retiring.
Leon Schumacher, a professor of agricultural engineering, had the idea of being the first in the nation to put biodiesel in a truck for use on a highway.
Biodiesel is a fuel produced from crops such as corn or soybeans. Biodiesel produces, on average, 78% less emissions than regular diesel according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Forecast: A chilly start to a warming week
Temperatures will cool overnight into Monday as a cold front moves through. It will increase wind speed, with gusts up to 35 mph from the northwest tonight. This will drop morning wind chills into the 20s.
On Monday, winds will slowly calm throughout the day, but gusts will still be around 25 mph through the morning. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout the day under mostly sunny skies as high pressure pushes over central Missouri.
Tuesday morning will likely be the coldest with lows in the middle 20s.