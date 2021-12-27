New Islamic Center community center slowly moving closer to finishing
Since KOMU's last visit, the Islamic Center of Central Missouri's new community center is getting increasingly closer to being completed. The front of the building is now fully bricked, and windows are hoped to be installed soon. Construction has started on the inside and foundations have been built for some of the rooms.
Columbia Regional Airport deals with the spread of omicron
Over the busiest weekend of the year for airports, more than 1,500 flights were canceled due to outbreaks of COVID-19 amongst flight staff. COU had minor issues, as American Airlines canceled flight 5840 on Saturday, which provided routes to and from Dallas and Columbia. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the new variant does lead to a higher risk of catching COVID-19 while flying.
First Annual Black Excellence Award Ceremony
Columbia's first Black Excellence Awards Ceremony was held this Sunday, hosted by Joshua Williams, Raymond Cox, Mykene Powell and Eric Crawnes. The event's purpose was to unite Columbia's Black community and acknowledge everyone's hard work in their crafts. With plenty of award nominees and live performances, organizers hope to make this event one which continues annually.
Missouri 2-year-old dies in gun accident
A toddler from Independence died on Christmas Eve after the gun which the child was handling discharged. While police were initially told the child had been struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting, investigators later determined the toddler was actually struck while handling the weapon.
Police say an adult fled the scene when officers arrived, and their vehicle crashed. The driver has fled the crash scene and is still being sought.
First Alert Forecast: Details on Tuesday's heavy rain and a mid-week cool down
A cold front moved through mid-Missouri this morning and while temperatures held near 60 overnight, the morning and even some daytime temps will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be some sunshine today too before another round of clouds roll in to close the afternoon.