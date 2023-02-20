Columbia City Council to look at Business Loop grant Monday night
The Columbia City Council is expected to vote Monday night on whether to authorize City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to apply for a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to complete a transportation study of the Business Loop.
The study could lead to $1.5 billion in funding available through a DOT program to improve infrastructure safety.
The study would identify ways to improve intersections, stormwater drainage, and aesthetics. It would also try to make Business Loop safer for pedestrians and bikers, including the construction of bike lanes.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
Former US President Jimmy Carter began receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia, The Carter Center said in a statement on Saturday.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement said.
Carter turned 98 last year.
Our House in Fulton provides relief for the unhoused as shelter prices increase
Our House is one of the few resources available in Fulton to help those experiencing homelessness.
According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, consumer prices for shelter increased 7.9% year-to-year, the largest jump in housing prices in decades. One of the key factors in that jump is an increase in rent prices.
Aaron White, vice president of the board for Our House, said higher rent prices force people into increasingly difficult positions.
Spectrum Health Care closes its doors
Spectrum Health, a Columbia health clinic that provided critical care for people with HIV closed last week, leaving some patients and workers devastated.
A single piece of paper now hangs on the clinic's front door in all capitalized letters: "Due to financial hardships, Spectrum Health Care is closed until further notice."
Spectrum Clinic chairperson Echo Menges said the closure decision was made last Tuesday night because it's not financially possible for the clinic to stay open.
Missouri falls 69-60 to Texas A&M despite five Kobe Brown threes
Texas A&M had won each of its last three trips to Mizzou Arena entering Saturday's game and added a fourth behind a 69-60 victory.
This came despite a 24-point effort from Missouri's Kobe Brown, who saw five made shots from behind the three-point-line.
Brown's effort, along with eight first half steals, kept Missouri within reach for most of the game. However, the Tigers spent most of the night chasing, holding a lead for only 92 combined seconds.
Missouri falls to 7-7 in the SEC and 19-8 overall. They will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.