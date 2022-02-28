The Art House hosts painting fundraiser for Aubry Doxley’s family
COLUMBIA - The Art House held a fundraiser for the family of Aubry Doxley, a victim of the McKee Street shooting from last Saturday.
Art House owner Kayshun Robinson-Johnson is a family friend of the Doxleys. In a Facebook post, she said, “I'm so honored and happy to be able to be a position to do things like this.”
Robinson-Johnson said the fundraiser’s theme was “Forever 15” because Doxley "didn’t make it to her 16th birthday”.
Columbia Police arrest second suspect in connection to shooting on Talon Drive
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have arrested Timothy S. Ellis, 35, of Columbia, for first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon for his involvement in the shots fired incident on Talon Drive, Feb. 16.
He was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, trafficking narcotics and distribution of narcotics relating to the incident, CPD announced.
On Friday, Feb. 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Columbia Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Ellis in the area of Paris and Mexico Gravel Roads.
TechStars Startup weekend encourages new business growth in Missouri
COLUMBIA - TechStars Startup weekend participants prepared for Sunday night's public pitch event at EquipmentShare’s headquarters.
Nearly a dozen teams are participating in the public pitch presentation.
Co-Chair Saskia Cairnes said teams have been going through the journey of a typical startup in a condensed timeline.
MU Health Care hosts free heart health screening event
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care sponsored a free heart health screening event at the ARC in Columbia from Saturday. Participants were able to screen their cholesterol, blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and Body Mass Index (BMI).
Cardiologist Mary Dohrmann, MD said she is particularly glad the event was able to proceed this year because she said the pandemic has kept people from seeking preventative care.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The week ahead will be very mild and fairly dry. Rain will be held out of the region until the weekend where there could be several days in a row of decent chances.
Lets focus on the end of February ending nice and mild. Temps this morning will be near 29 degrees, feeling like 21 degrees thanks to any wind chill.