One woman is injured after shooting near Douglass Park
One woman is injured after a shooting near Douglass Park late Sunday night.
Christian Tabak, a CPD Public Information Specialist, said CPD responded to a shots fired call between Fifth Street and Lyon Street. He said officers then learned a female victim had left the scene and gone to a residence on Providence Rd.
The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
New state initiative to help prevent suicide among service members, Veterans and their families
To further the state's effort in reducing suicides, the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families launched a new website.
The website offers general information about mental health and suicide and access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor. This training is available for health care providers, Veterans, employers and military family members. It launched on Feb. 2.
If you or anyone you know might be suffering from suicidal thoughts, please call 988.
Networking For Needs holds grand opening for Mexico's first free store
Melissa White said she started Networking For Needs in remembrance of her father, who passed away 10 years ago. At the time, the charity helped people who had been displaced by fires receive clothing and various accessories.
On Sunday, Networking For Needs held the grand opening for its free store, God's Abundant Blessings in Mexico. The store's grand opening is on the anniversary of the passing of White's father.
"What started as a desperation to make a memory for my dad has become my calling," White said.
Missouri falls to Alabama 76-69
The Tigers fought hard at Mizzou Arena, looking for a season-sweep against Alabama.
Missouri shot 22-49 (44.9%) from the field while Alabama shot 26-54 (48.1%). The Tigers were led in scoring by Hayley Frank who finished with 26, followed by Haley Troup with 13.
"I know what's in that locker-room. I believe in these girls, and we understand what it needs to look like. Gone through a real rough patch, but if I'm breathing, I'm fighting... I love being in the trenches with them, we're going to figure it out," Pingeton said.
Forecast: Tracking rain chances in the week ahead
Temperatures will get cooler, but are expected to remain average to above average for this time of the year.
Monday is going to be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph in the afternoon. These windy conditions will bring wind chills in the 20s during the morning as temperatures fall to the middle 30s.
This gusty southerly wind will help temperatures warm to the lower 60s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. The record high for Monday is 69° (2009) and looks safe.
Rain chances will move into the region starting Monday night with a few passing showers.