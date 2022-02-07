Mid-Missouri school districts closing, running snow routes Monday
School districts across mid-Missouri have updated their plans for the start of this week.
A number of districts are running their buses on snow routes. This includes the Boonville R-I, California R-I and Jefferson City school districts.
Some districts decided to close altogether. This list includes the Dixon R-I and Richland R-IV school districts.
US Agriculture Secretary to visit Lincoln University Monday
Ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack’s visit to Lincoln University in Jefferson City, mid-Missouri farmers and retailers shared concerns about inflation, supply chain issues and expressed a desire for government support.
During his visit, Vilsack is scheduled to focus on how the Biden-Harris administration can partner with local farmers to combat the climate crisis.
However, some residents are hoping other concerns will be addressed.
Questions loom over the future of the DHSS director position
Missouri has no permanent leader for its state health department as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Some lawmakers from both parties believe it will be difficult to win appointment for any candidate who supports vaccinations.
Former acting director Donald Kauerauf's statements favoring vaccines and about "reeducating" Missourians on vaccine information caused the Republicans to question his motives.
State high court to hear challenge to Missouri gun law
The Missouri Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Monday over whether a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws is constitutional.
A lower court judge rejected the challenge to the law brought by St. Louis city and county and Kansas City officials last August, but that decision was appealed.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will be slightly milder than normal this week, helping melt snow across the region. We will also have to watch for a re-freeze of snow melt every night this week, including freezing fog.
After a beautiful weekend where we saw lots of sunshine, the weather pattern continues into this upcoming week.
Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday thanks to a passing clipper system Monday morning. Skies will still be mostly sunny and winds will be fairly light with highs only in the lower 40s.