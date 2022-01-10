DHSS opens free COVID-19 testing site in Jefferson City for Sunday
The testing site, located in the parking lot of the American Legion #1423 on Tanner Bridge Road, was free to anyone regardless of symptoms.
Patients stayed in their vehicles and weren't required to present identification. This comes as cases in mid-Missouri are increasing, with Cole County reporting over 400 new cases in the past seven days, and the state having over 48,000 cases since the start of the new year.
The free testing site will be open again at the same location on Jan. 23 from 10 am to 6 pm.
MU School of Music hall named after alumna Sheryl Crow
The newly named Sheryl Crow Hall is a choral performance and rehearsal hall located inside of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center.
Crow received her degree in music education from MU in 1984 and received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree in 2011 for her achievements and musical success.
The new name is in honor of Crow's support of the building’s fundraising campaign.
Two people die when small plane crashes in eastern Missouri
Two people died in St. Charles County after taking off around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 took off from an airport in Chesterfield and climbed to roughly 8,000 feet before it started to descend sharply and crashed.
The NTSB is still investigating the cause of the crash.
Missouri virus hospitalizations sets record as cases surge
An influx of COVID-19 patients set records and strain hospital capacity, as the highly contagious omicron variant soars across the state and nation.
The state Department of Health and Senior Services said 3,235 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide and about 15% of the state’s hospital beds remained available.