Mid-Missouri to hold celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Local organizations will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with celebrations across mid-Missouri in the coming days and weeks. The Jefferson City NAACP will hold a prayer breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Columbia NAACP will host a celebration Monday, including a short program at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial at Battle Gardens, located at 800 W. Stadium Boulevard. A motorcade will then proceed to the Second Missionary Baptist Church where the main program will take place. Columbia Parks and Recreation will also host a walk and memorial Monday to commemorate MLK Jr. Day.
Columbia City Council to discuss marijuana tax, park improvements
Columbia City Council is set to meet Tuesday, Jan. 17. During the meeting, there will be multiple public hearings and discussions. The City Council will vote Tuesday whether or not to impose an additional 3% sales tax on adult use marijuana. If approved, it would be up to voters to decide on the additional tax during the upcoming election on April 4, 2023.
The approval for the construction of a bike park in the Northeast Corner of the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park) is also in discussion. In addition, the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) is looking to get approval for improvements to the park.The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the approval of a 201 acre property donation located at the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Mexico Gravel Road.
Memorial held for son of Broadway Brewery co-owner
Broadway Brewery was packed Sunday afternoon, not with its usual crowd, but with friends and family of Lushen Gram Claridge. The brewery, co-owned by Lushen's father, Walker Claridge, hosted a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. The 17-year-old was a senior at Hickman High School where he was known for his love of learning and compassion. He planned to attend MU.
Attendees were greeted by pictures of Lushen's smiling face and had the opportunity to write a message for him and his family. Instead of flowers, Lushen's family requested that people donate to a GoFundMe, which will distribute money to organizations that have been influential throughout his life.
First Alert Weather
A passing storm system will bring a warm Monday with morning showers before cooler air moves in for the remainder of the week.
Monday will start with morning showers and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50°. Rain will clear by late morning and sunshine will be increasing with highs warming to the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.