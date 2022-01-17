Mid-Missouri events to honor life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday
Monday, Jan. 17 marks Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day across the United States. The day honors the life and legacy of MLK Jr.
Several events will be held in Mid-Missouri to honor the day.
Powerhouse Community Development will hold a drive through breakfast on Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Luke Methodist Church.
The breakfast, which used to be in-person, became a drive-thru event due to the rise in COVID cases. The executive administrator for Powerhouse said they wanted to find a way to still bring the community together for the day.
Tuskegee Airman Brig. Gen. Charles McGee dies at 102
Brig. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, died Sunday morning in his sleep, according to a family spokesman. He was 102.
McGee is an alumnus of Columbia College-Kansas City where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1978.
Columbia College released a statement on the passing of their famous alumnus.
"I am saddened to share the news that one of our greatest alumni and a true national treasure, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, passed away peacefully at the age of 102 at his home in Maryland," said Dr. David Russel, President of Columbia College.
Local gyms see success despite surge of omicron cases
With 2022 heading into the second half of January, New Year's resolutions are still being started.
One of the most popular resolutions each year is to join a gym or fitness center.
Many gyms and fitness centers have the new year as a major target to bring in new members, and this year is no different.
Wabash temporary warming station to open Jan. 19 and Jan. 20
The City of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th St., in Columbia this week.
The center will be open to the community from 7 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19 to 6 a.m. on Thursday Jan. 20.
The city gave forecasted temperatures below 9 degrees as the reason for the additional warming center, according to a press release sent out Sunday.
Weather
Temperatures will be rising and falling abruptly this week, featuring both mild conditions and frigid conditions.