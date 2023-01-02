EmVP honors a year of everyday heroes
KOMU 8's Emily Spain gathered stories from the 2022 year from her EmVP series that recognizes the good in the community. Watch the special in the video above. You can also read the full EmVP stories included in the special below. To view all of Emily's EmVP stories from 2022 and before, click here.
New Year's resolutions boost business for Columbia gym
The new year is bringing more business for one Columbia gym, as people decide to work on their fitness for their resolution. Tyler Delaney, an employee at Crunch, said Sunday the gym has already had 20 to 30 more new subscriptions than usual for the new year.
"The next couple days, about to be the busiest of the year," Delaney said.
No one hurt in Columbia Golden Corral New Year's Eve fire
No one was injured in a fire at Golden Corral around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
Patrick Mahomes moved into the rarest of company Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons, and the Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time and stay alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
So everything must be good in Kansas City, right?
“There's not a lot satisfying for me,” Mahomes said shortly after the 27-24 victory.
First Alert Weather
Monday's high of 65 will have us feeling warm, but clouds and rain are on the horizon.
Expect showers to begin in the evening and to continue into Tuesday. The bulk of the widespread rain will be late Monday night, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder as scattered thunderstorms are expected as well.
Breezy days are in store on both Monday and Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph and 40 mph respectively.