CPS superintendent and Nclusion Plus respond to concerns over drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event.
On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
Responding to Gov. Parson's tweets on the event, Yearwood said the NClusion+ performance was "not an 'adult' performance."
"Any characterization of the 'Columbia Values Diversity' Breakfast as "child endangerment” or having a “sexual nature” or violating state law is categorically false," Yearwood wrote in a letter to the governor.
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time.
Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since January 6, and that extension will continue until January 28.
Unchained Melodies is a volunteer dog rescue that specifically takes in chained, penned, neglected and abused dogs. The volunteer dog rescue has multiple volunteers tending to anywhere between 30 and 50 dogs three times a day.
Emma Keeven, has volunteered for Unchained Melodies for about a year. She said the group is always taking in animals and the need for volunteers is constant.
Red Cross helping family after Columbia house fire
No injuries have been reported after a residential structure fire in Columbia overnight.
The fire occurred around a detached garage at 401 West Worley Street. The Columbia Fire Department reported heavy fire once they arrived on scene.
Assistant Fire Marshal Walt Goodman said the fire is still under investigation.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information becomes available.
Residential home suffers damage after Jefferson City fire
A single-story dwelling has suffered heavy damage after it caught fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Fire personnel found heavy fire showing from the roof of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
STORM MODE: Tracking light snow accumulations Tuesday night into Wednesday
Monday will feature increasing sunshine through the day with morning temperatures in the middle 20s and afternoon highs warming to the lower 40s.
TRACKING THE SNOW
Precipitation is expected to begin late Tuesday evening with a rain/snow mix that will transition over to snowfall overnight. Snow will continue into Wednesday morning before coming to an end late morning on Wednesday.
The system is due to a low pressure system that will track through southeast Missouri. Since this low pressure system is going to be a good distance away, we’ll see lesser impacts for much of the region. The highest impacts will be for areas along and south of I-44 where a Winter Storm Watch is in place.