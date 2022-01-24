Kansas City Chiefs beat Bills in overtime, advance to the AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills in overtime Sunday night in the AFC Divisional Round.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a big game on the ground and in the air. He had 7 carries for 69 yards, plus 378 passing yards and 4 total touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill had 11 receptions, for a total of 150 yards. Travis Kelce made 8 receptions, for 96 total yards.
Some school districts resume in-person classes this week following closures
Mid-Missouri school districts are reopening schools and returning to in-person instruction after last week's closures due to a rise COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
Districts returning to in-person instruction include Columbia Public Schools on Wednesday, and the Jefferson City School District and the Boonville R1 School District on Monday.
Man arrested after barricading himself and child in Columbia residence
Columbia Police arrested 29-year-old Jarvis Montell Dancy on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and felony resisting arrest after officers said he barricaded himself and a child inside a residence in Columbia.
According to a news release, officers made visual and verbal contact with Dancy through a window of the residence and instructed Dancy to exit the residence. During this interaction, officers observed a child in the residence with Dancy.
Officers said there were no injuries to the child or Dancy.
Cold weather causes pipes to burst in Columbia
As winter weather sweeps across mid-Missouri, some Columbia residents are dealing with the aftermath of frozen pipes bursting in their homes.
University of Missouri student Jay King said a frozen pipe burst in his off-campus apartment in an email sent to KOMU 8.
King said the busted pipe caused icy water to flood his apartment.
“I noticed that water was pouring from the bedroom ceiling, damaging everything in its path,” King said. “Within minutes, the downpour flooded the entire bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, hallway and laundry space.”
Columbia businesses profit from NFL playoffs
Local businesses in downtown Columbia prepared for an uptick in customers as the NFL 2022 postseason is underway Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the final playoff game before the Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
The competition attracts excited MU students and football lovers to small businesses, said the general manager of Pizza Tree, James Yates.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will be very nice and mild this morning, reaching our warmest at noon...frigid air returns tonightHighs around 48 degrees today!https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/JeowCT0NSD— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 24, 2022