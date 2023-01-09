Standoff in Holts Summit neighborhood ends in suspect arrest
Police apprehended a person after a standoff on Sunday where they responded to a scene at the 200 Block of Spalding Road in Holts Summit.
After unsuccessful attempts to talk to the suspect, the Callaway County Sheriff's Special Response Team (CCSO SRT) was called to the scene. CCSO SRT members were able to establish contact with the suspect, but over the course of several hours a standoff type of situation ensued.
After the use of various less lethal resources, the suspect ultimately left the residence and was taken into custody by CCSO SRT members, without further incident, at 12:46 p.m.
The suspect was treated for self-inflicted injuries at the scene by Callaway County EMS and later taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The suspect is still in law enforcement custody.
Columbia's bus service GO COMO proposes combining bus routes
In response to higher demand for public transportation and not having enough bus drivers to fill that demand, GO COMO is looking to propose a new plan to make things easier.
The public transit system doesn't plan to remove routes, but rather merge the existing six routes into three of them. This will make the routes take longer to complete. For example, a current route takes about 45 minutes. The changes could lead to routes taking up to 90 minutes.
Although this may temporarily solve the staffing issues, riders also express how this can be a huge inconvenience for them with substantially longer wait times.
Columbia City Council will review the plan on Monday.
Columbia School Board to vote on budget parameters, board ballot
The Columbia School Board will host two meetings on Monday. The executive session will begin at 5 p.m., and the regular session will start at 6:30 p.m.
Members will hear a review of the district's finances including the five-year financial plan and discuss financial information in preparation for the 2023-24 budget.
Also at Monday's meeting, the school board will announce the candidates for April's Columbia Board of Education election. Candidates who have filed to run for the board include Paul Harper, John Potter, Chris Horn, Dean Klempke Jr., James Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao.
Board members will also consider a contract extension for Superintendent Brian Yearwood. His current contract runs through June 2025 with a salary of $239,000. The proposed extension would run through June 2026.
Red Cross to host annual blood drive in memory of fallen Columbia police officer
The American Red Cross, Columbia Police Department and Boone County Sheriff's Department are set to host their annual blood drive in memory of CPD officer Molly Bowden.
The drive will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Grace Bible Church, 601 Blue Ridge Road in Columbia, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Officer Bowden, 26, was wounded while conducting a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 10, 2005. She died on Feb. 10, 2005, after serving just over three years on the force.
The Red Cross urges those interested in donating blood to make an appointment at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Man dies after crashing his SUV into Missouri house
A man died after crashing his SUV into a home in Springfield Friday night, but no one in the home was injured.
Springfield Police said the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said 50-year-old James Duncan died at a hospital after crashing his Chevrolet Blazer into a home.