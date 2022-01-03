Columbia Regional Airport impacted by national airline delays and cancellations
Two departing flights were canceled and one delayed at the Columbia Regional Airport this Sunday in what has been a national wave of impact on air travel.
Columbia Resident Don Irwin came to the airport to say goodbye to his son and granddaughter, saying he was worried that the delays would cause his family to miss their connecting flights.
"I mean you know you are kinda the victim of their schedules," Irwin said. "If things don't work out it's not like they are obligated for it...It's not a good deal."
All other flights leaving from COU Sunday were set to leave on time.
December 2021 was warmer than a typical November
Winter is the Missouri's fastest warming season with the month of December alone warming by an average of 3.4º in Central Missouri over the years 1970-2019. This number is about to rise, however, as December 2021 was over 11º above average and is now the second warmest December recorded since summer 1889.
A warm pattern went across much of the mainland United States in December 2021, shattering many records. Part of this is due to the second winter La Niña winter in a row, while the other part has to doo with climate change providing an easier means for warmer winters.
One December on record was still roughly three degrees warmer than this year: December 1889. One archived Missouri newspaper had written about the phenomenon saying, "We have Fourth of July weather on Christmas Day in Missouri."
Columbia City Council will vote on including tax ballot measure
The Columbia City Council will vote on including a local use tax on the April 5 election ballot. This tax would put an extra charge on items bought online from out of area businesses, and if passed will add a 2% tax onto these items.
Ward 4 Councilman Ian Thomas said he and the council support the tax and explained that it will help local businesses not lose out on sales.
The revenue would go to the general fund which pays for roads, public safety and more. Other Missouri cities such as Paris, Macon, Moberly and Joplin have already implemented this kind of tax.
First Alert Weather Forecast
The first week of 2022 will continue the trend of radical temperature changes from 2021 with todays temperatures reaching the upper 30s after bottoming out with lows in the single digits this morning. Lows going into Tuesday will be in the 20s, then Tuesday temperatures will rise further into the middle 40s, melting any leftover snow or ice.
These temperatures will be accompanied by strong winds, with Tuesday's coming from the South while Wednesday's will move out fo the north. These wind will lead to colder weather during the latter half of the week.