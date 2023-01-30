Kansas City Chiefs win AFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
After suffering a high ankle sprain last week in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes led the team to a victory in a back-and-forth game.
The Chiefs will play on February 12th.
Frederick Douglass High School receives unique teaching distinction
Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia has become the only school in the state to become a “Level 2 Certified High Reliability School." It's a unique national recognition for effective teaching. Marzano Resources takes the applications and gives out the certifications.
The program was created to ensure schools take proactive steps that lead to student success. It focuses on data to confirm the effectiveness of teaching used in the classroom. The school earned it by submitting sample agendas, videos and teacher surveys.
Columbia restaurants benefit from Chiefs AFC Championship game
For the fifth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the AFC Championship game. Sunday afternoon fans in mid-Missouri headed to bars and restaurants to cheer on the team as they hope to advance to the Super Bowl.
Richard Walls is the owner of The Heidelberg in downtown Columbia, and he's been managing the restaurant for decades. He said his restaurant has become a local game day favorite.
The Heidelberg isn't the only downtown restaurant expecting a crowd. Jason Paetzold, the owner of Bud's Classic BBQ, said he expects Chiefs fans to stay for hours to watch each game today to see what the Super Bowl match-up will look like.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Icy roadways, many of which will be hard to see, will be a widespread hazard not just for mid-Missouri, but much of the St. Louis region and along I-44.
Northerly winds will be worsening the situation, quickening an already rapid process of icing. The wind chill from these winds will have air temperatures feeling close to the single digits!
Precipitation should move out of the region by early this morning, but roadways/traffic conditions could still remain poor for a few hours after.