Columbia residents weigh in on whether employees should park in front of downtown businesses
After The District's recent flyer requesting local business operators to ask their employees not to park in front of their stores, KOMU talked to both customers and employees downtown to get reaction to the parking puzzle.
While reactions were varied, many online have questioned why so many parking spots have a red bags over them that read "no parking."
There are 32 parking spots on 8th Street and Cherry Street near the Tiger Hotel covered by these bags that are reserved for their valet until August 11. The 8th and Cherry parking garage is closed for construction. The hotel normally has one floor reserved in the garage.
Mizzou opens its largest annual Wheelchair Basketball Camp
The Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Program opened its annual wheelchair basketball camp on Saturday for youth with permanent disabilities. This year’s camp is the largest since it began, with 50 registered participants across 18 states.
The primary focus of the Mizzou Wheelchair Basketball Camp is to enhance individual fundamental skills and strategic understanding by engaging in team-based activities. Participants will partake in drills aimed at skill development, controlled scrimmages, and games that prioritize skills and concepts.
Inman-Ahlstrom, one of the wheelchair basketball players at Mizzou, noted the experience at the camp means a lot to the young athletes.
"It gives a lot of hope for the kids to increase their skills and to achieve dreams of playing either in the Paralympics or overseas or in college-level or competition. So, it’s really a big development in a lot of these kids careers athletically and academically," Inman-Ahlstrom said.
Missouri House minority leader announces 2024 run for governor
Democratic state representative for Greene County and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade plans to announce her 2024 run for Missouri governor, according to a video posted online early Sunday morning.
If elected, Quade would be the first female governor in Missouri history.
Quade says she will hold her official campaign announcement in Springfield on Monday, July 10.
Paris man dies after Columbia motorcycle crash
A Paris, Missouri, man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Columbia Police Department.
Cory Peterson, 48, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police said.
The Columbia Fire Department also responded to the crash. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Moberly teens flown to Columbia hospital after serious crash in Macon County
Three teenagers were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Route T Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male, both from Moberly, were both flown to University Hospital for their serious injuries. A 19-year-old female from Excello was also seriously injured and taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
The crash report states the male teenager was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Route T when it went off the right side of the road and overturned.
Overnight maintenance scheduled in downtown Columbia streets
Columbia Public Works Department has scheduled overnight pavement maintenance in downtown Columbia beginning Monday, according to a news release.
The overnight construction will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every weeknight through July 18.
Different street sections under construction will be temporarily closed during certain periods of time listed in the full article, with traffic control signs and flaggers present.