Local trooper recognized for efforts in preventing tragedy through educating boat users on safety
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler O'Brien is one of three regional finalists across the nation to be nominated for the national Boating Educator of the Year award.
The Highway Patrol nominates one officer every year for the award. This year, they nominated Trooper O'Brien.
Tips for staying safe on the water
Trooper O'Brien provided some key pieces of advice for boat users to stay safe on the water.
- Always make sure you have your required safety equipment onboard with you every time you go out.
- Make sure kids under 7 have their life jacket on at all times.
- Turn off your boat when anybody is in the water around your boat to avoid prop strikes.
- Make sure you have a sober driver.
Police investigating shooting on Clark Lane
Columbia police are engaged in an ongoing investigation of a Saturday night shooting in the 3300 block of Clark Lane.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a report of shots being fired, according to a press release.
Officers located an adult male victim after not finding any victims when arriving on the scene in the 4500 block of Rice Road. The victim received medical care by officers and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
East Central Missouri Pro-Choice Day comes to Maries County
A pro-abortion rights rally occurred at the Maries County Government Office Sunday afternoon.
It was part of a larger movement called The East Central Missouri Pro-choice Day of Action. People organizing the event encouraged peaceful protesting across central Missouri. Those who attended protested the recent SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
John Kiehne, a Democratic candidate running for Missouri state senate, organized the regional event with help from volunteers such as Bernadette Holzer.
Holzer, a Democratic candidate running for state house, planned the protest in Vienna roughly a week ago.
First Alert Weather
Temperatures are going to heat up for today with morning temperatures near 70°.
Afternoon highs will reach the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies but humidity will create heat index values that will range from 100-105°.
Showers are possible overnight as a cold front pushes through later tonight, though this is most likely the last time we will see chances for rain for at least a week. This cold front will also lower the temperatures for the rest of the week.