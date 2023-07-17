Travelers react to $4 million for Missouri rest area improvements
As a part of the fiscal year 2024 state budget Gov. Parson signed into law, $4.2 million were allocated towards rest area improvements.
RV traveler Ben Meyer said a Missouri rest area he visited was one of the worst ones he had seen yet.
Meyer also said improving rest areas is important, "For people traveling through your state, this is a good way to give them a good first impression."
Other Missourians said these smaller projects can leave a big impact and expressed their excitement towards the coming project.
Ashland holds second annual pride festival
Ashland held its second Pride celebration with a combination of food and entertainment on Sunday. The Dandy Lion Café organized the festival, which was free, to provide a more local and intimate pride event for the queer community.
The organizer of the event and owner of The Dandy Lion Café, Caitlin Cunningham, said the Ashland pride festival grew this year. "The Dandy Lion Café last year decided to put on Ashland Pride, and it was really small...And so this year had 40 plus vendors, three food trucks, beer garden drag performances and live music, and it just kind of became its own little thing, and it's been just an absolute pleasure to watch happen."
The Dandy Lion Café says they will continue to represent the LGBTQ community and keep the spirit alive all year.
Van-Far ambulance crew members involved in July 4 head-on crash are still hospitalized
Two Van-Far Ambulance District crew members who were seriously injured in a July 4 crash involving an ambulance are still hospitalized in Columbia but are in stable condition, the ambulance district announced Sunday.
EMT Leslie Dahl and paramedic Jason Bostic were seriously injured on July 4 when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Terri Rucker hit the ambulance they were driving head on. The crash killed Rucker.
Several community benefits including a barbecue, poker run, raffle and silent auction have been organized to support Dahl and Bostic, according to the ambulance district.
Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.
Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.
KOMU 8 will have the next winning numbers Monday on KOMU 8 News at 10.
Columbia City Council to review recycling data, vote on marijuana regulations change
Possible solutions to the city’s troubled recycling program will be presented to the Columbia City Council at 5 p.m. Monday. Suggestions include adding roll carts for recycled material and ending bags for yard waste.
Ongoing staffing shortages at the city’s Solid Waste Utility forced Columbia to suspend curbside recycling collection in May.
After the pre-council session, marijuana regulations, Greektown sidewalk repairs and electrical substation improvements are on the agenda for the regular 7 p.m. meeting.
Forecast: Hazy Skies Expected For Monday, Storm Chances Return Tuesday
This morning, temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with storms moving to our south. Any rain chances come before sunrise, the rest of Monday looks dry and hazy.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under hazy skies from wildfire smoke coming from Canada.
For your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s with scattered showers and storms around. Right now the timing looks to be during the morning hours, likely after 8 a.m. This could change, so stay up-to-date with the forecast throughout the rest of the day. Heavy rain looks like the primary threat.