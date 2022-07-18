Local bookstore in Columbia works to improve reading skills
Downtown Columbia bookstore Peace Nook aims to broaden the way residents receive information and find ways to cater to all reading levels.
Mark Haim has been involved with Peaceworks since 1982. He started as a volunteer and eventually became the Mid-Missouri director. Haim talked about how rewarding it has been working with the organization.
"It gives us the opportunity to share ideas and information, as well as opportunities for involvement." Haim said. "We're addressing the biggest problems humanity faces right now like climate change and nuclear weapons, war in peace and injustice in our world, and environmental catastrophes."
Local author and NAACP team up to spread history of slavery in Osage County
The Missouri NAACP is partnering with Lincoln University and local churches to honor and remember enslaved people in Osage County on Monday.
This observation came about when an Osage County native, Julie Allen, self-published A History of Enslaved People of Osage County, a book that contains public records and available history about the buying, holding and selling of enslaved people before and after the Civil War a few months ago.
“By this act of remembering, we are emboldened to live in a way that helps prevent injustice and inequality from happening in our own time," said Trevor Dancer, pastor of First United Methodist of Jefferson City, in a release.
Christmas in July themed fundraiser held at Memorial Park to support Alzheimer's Association
Memorial Park hosted a Christmas in July themed fundraiser for Alzheimer's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event had food, live music, a Christmas themed raffle, 25 vendors and the opportunity to take selfies with Santa Claus.
The fundraiser's goal was to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event on October 16, which is also held at Memorial Park.
All the proceeds raised today will go to a team "Flower Power"'s fundraiser, which supports the local walk project.
CPD investigates shooting in north Columbia
Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in north Columbia early Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive to investigate reports of shots fired at around 4:30 a.m, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.
Two fatal crashes leave 4 dead, 1 seriously injured in Boone and Cole counties
Four people are dead and one seriously injured following two crashes in Boone and Cole counties Saturday.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, at approximately 2 a.m., Amy Henrichsen, 38, was traveling west on Highway 22, west of Route Y in Boone County.
The crash happened when Henrichsen crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Muphy.
Both Henrichsen and Galloway-Muphy died at the scene, along with another passenger in Galloway-Muphy's vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.
First Alert Weather
Monday will be the coolest day this week at around 90 degrees before winds shift and bring warm air from the south. This shift will make it more humid and temperatures will near 105 degrees.
This hot and humid air will remain throughout the week, fluctuating a little and there are no chances of rain.
Heat indexes for the weekend are expected to remain in the triple digits.