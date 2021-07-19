Missouri River Runner scheduled to return to 2 daily round trips
Starting Monday you can buy tickets for the Missouri River Runner.
The train will have two daily round-trips that will run until the end of December 2021. Customers and employees are asked to follow the federal and Amtrak policy of wearing a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose.
UPDATE: EmVP: World War II Veteran who still served neighbors dies at 95
Elmo Winterhalter, who was a Columbia resident for nine decades, has passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, July 16.
Winterhalter was known for his positivity and loving demeanor. He served in World War II and worked with the Boone County's street division for 30 years.
Winterhalter spent the last 24 years working at the Oakland Plaza Car Wash.
Storage units in Columbia 'very scarce' during summer months
Columbia residents may be experiencing a shortage of storage units during the summer.
More storage units will hopefully be available in the fall. U-Haul is building a warehouse that is expected to be built within the next year. This will triple the amount of storage units available now.
Kansas City man sentenced for fatally stabbing mother of 4 in 2018
In February 2020 Xzavier C. McDowell pleaded guilty to killing is mother of four in 2018.
McDowell has been sentenced to 23 years for the murder conviction and five years for the armed criminal action conviction. He stabbed Deandrea R. Vine several times then fled.
Two men die after their car strikes a tow truck on I-70
A tow truck was stopped along westbound Interstate 70 when a another vehicle crashed into the tow truck.
The two men in the vehicle that struck the tow truck died. The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The occupants in the second vehicle fled the scene and were picked up by someone else.
WEATHER FORECAST
The week ahead looks to be very dry, with a 20% chance of rain on Monday being the only possibility of showers for the upcoming week. A high of 85 degrees is expected on Monday, with temperatures continuing to rise as the week progresses.