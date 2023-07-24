Eight people injured after boat crashes into home on Lake of the Ozarks
A boat traveling east on the Lake of the Ozarks crashed into a home located on the 1.3 mile marker of the Osage Arm Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Out of the eight reported injuries, six were considered serious and all riders were transported by emergency services to Lake Regional Hospital. The boat's driver was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated, but was released for medical treatment.
The Highway Patrol said the home sustained extensive damage, and the home's owner was inside sleeping at the time of the crash.
Columbia City Council to meet with Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss short-term rentals
The Columbia City Council will meet with the city's Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, July 24 to discuss short-term rentals (STRs).
Monday's special joint work session is the latest in a years-long push by the Planning and Zoning Commission to introduce regulations and potential limitations to STRs, which began in 2019 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 in Conference Room 1A of the Columbia City Hall. While the public is welcome to attend the proceedings, the city said in a Facebook post that there will not be an opportunity for public comment, and future opportunities for public comment will be scheduled at a later date.
An audio recording of the work session will be made available on CoMo.gov.
Jefferson City fire crews respond to apartment fire
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Ellis Boulevard Sunday evening.
According to a press release, first responders arrived around 5:30 p.m. and extinguished the fire that was showing from the roof of a multi-family apartment building.
The department said no one got hurt and the cause is currently undetermined.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million
Mega Millions has upped the ante by another $100 million.
The numbers drawn late Friday were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25. No tickets were sold hitting all those numbers for the estimated grand prize of $720 million.
The potential jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.
AM Storm Chances, Hot Week Ahead
We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a humid airmass in place. This week looks dry and sunny, not great for our drought conditions. Temperatures will be in the 90s this entire week.
Temperatures today will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. There are a few storm chances this morning that will reach Mid-Missouri by late morning and continue into the early afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain with these storms.
Everyday this week will feature plenty of sunshine and little to no rain chances. As of right now, this weekend also looks the same as the week.