Forecast from KOMU 8 News at Five on 7.25.21

Cole County Fair starts Monday with COVID precautions

As Cole County Fair organizers prepare for it to open Monday, they said they hope to see more people attend this year compared to last year when there was a lot of uncertainty due to the pandemic. 

"A big difference this year is, I think, is there is going to be a lot more people here this year than there was last year," Alicia Dudenhoffer, fair chairman said. "We're still taking the same safety precautions, there's going to be hand sanitizer and wash stations."

Dudenhoffer said they will also promote social distancing.

The fair runs all next week from July 26-31.

She said they hope most people in attendance are also vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. But, if fairgoers are not, there will be a vaccination site at the fair open every day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

US men's basketball loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends

France dealt the U.S. a major blow in basketball once again.

Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay in what became a 83-76 win over the Americans on Sunday in the opening game for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. had won 25 consecutive Olympic games, last losing at the Athens Games 17 years ago and settling for a bronze medal there.

US softball beats Australia, sets up gold medal rematch with Japan

Amanda Chidester hit a game-ending, two-run single in the eighth inning, Monica Abbott struck out 13 and the United States beat Australia 2-1 to clinch a berth in the Olympic softball gold medal game against Japan.

Australia scored the first run off the Americans in the tournament when Jade Wall walked on eight pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth.

Chidester then singled to score pinch-runner Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney.

3 men escape from SW Missouri jail after assaulting officer

Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a jail in southwest Missouri after allegedly attacking an officer.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s office in Pineville, Missouri said David Molina, 49; Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27; and Shun’tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23; escaped from the jail around 5 p.m. Saturday.

All three men had been jailed on suspicion of violent crimes, and the sheriff’s office said all three of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

Columbia Police investigate shots fired

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a serious gunshot wound.

Columbia Police said they responded to the 3300 block of Dove Drive Saturday night after a report of shots fired.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652.

WEATHER FORECAST

Despite a high of around 90 degrees, Monday is actually set to be one of the cooler days of the upcoming week. High heat indices mean that this week is going to feel extremely hot, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure to stay hydrated and rest as much as possible if outside for an extended time.