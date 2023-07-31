Rock the Community hosts back-to-school resource fair
Rock the Community hosted its 13th back-to-school resource fair at Douglass Park in Columbia on Saturday as CPS' new school year approaches.
Despite storms in the afternoon which caused 2100 Columbia Water and Light customers to lose power, organizers were determined to have the event with only a slight rain delay.
"It warms all our hearts," Rita Renee, founder and current director of Rock the Community, said about hosting the event. "Me, my volunteers, everybody. Our DJ, who can't set up, he comes all the way from St. Louis. He brings his whole entire family. But they're out here still and they're handing out backpacks. It's just a way to bring the community together."
Appellate court rules that Missouri man with schizophrenia can be executed after all
The planned execution of a 45-year-old Missouri man with schizophrenia is back on after an appellate court reversed course Saturday.
Johnny Johnson is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for killing 6-year-old Casey Williamson after trying to sexually assault her in 2002.
The Missouri Supreme Court in June declined to halt the execution based on prior mental health claims. The attorney general’s office challenged the credibility of psychiatric evaluations of Johnson and contended that medical records indicate he is able to manage his mental illness through medication.
Human remains found in Monroe County pond during search for missing woman
Lyle W. Miller, 65, of Madison, Missouri was arrested Friday after human remains were found during a search for a missing Monroe County woman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Investigators with the MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of a rural Monroe County pond Friday, in connection with the investigation into the 2021 disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, of Holliday, Missouri.
The Monroe County Prosecutor has formally charged Miller with second-degree murder, according to MSHP. He is being held without bond.
Endangered person advisory issued for teenager in Maries County
An endangered person advisory was issued Friday afternoon for a teenager in Maries County. Jose Morales, 15, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a residence located at 1405 U.S. Highway 63 in Vienna, according to the Maries County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say Jose possibly left with his biological father and could be in the St. Louis or Columbia area.
Jose is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a lip piercing.
Anyone who has information or has seen Jose should contact the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.