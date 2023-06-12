Columbia police respond to disturbance at Activity and Recreation Center
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Activity and Recreation Center in Columbia Sunday afternoon in response to reports of shots fired.
Officers from the Columbia Police Department were unable to determine if shots were fired upon arriving at the scene, according to a statement Sunday afternoon on CPD's Facebook page.
In the statement, CPD said police "located several juveniles and adults at the scene involved in a physical altercation" and that "an adult female had inflicted non-life threatening injuries on a male juvenile victim."
Annual Soap Box Derby brings more than racing to the finish line
Crowds of families and friends came out Sunday to cheer on their loved ones as they competed in the 2023 Soap Box Derby.
The Soap Box Derby is an annual event where young contenders race each other down a hill starting at the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway and down towards Providence Road in gravity-powered cars. There were over 50 contenders competing in this year's races.
Callaway County Route J to close Monday for bridge project
Callaway County Route J will close Monday, June 12 at the Millers Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting on Monday, June 12. Traffic will be directed by a signed detour on Route H, U.S. Route 54 and Route F. The roadway is expected to reopen in early September.
Scout honors veterans for Eagle Scout project with Honor Flight plaques
Carlton Wexler unveiled his Eagle Scout project on Sunday at the Central Missouri Honor Flight welcome home party.
For his project, Wexler created personalized plaques for every veteran who went on Honor Flight #66 in May. Wexler said his neighbor's honor flight experience inspired the idea.
“He said that there wasn’t really a personal memento so we figured that would be a good thing to have,” Wexler said.
Forecast: Atypical June temps to start this week
Temperatures this morning are on the cooler side, with most of mid-Missouri in the upper 40s or lower 50s, and highs are sitting in the 70s with a mostly sunny sky and low humidity.
Temperatures and humidity will rise throughout the week with conditions remaining mostly dry; there's a slight chance of rain on Friday.