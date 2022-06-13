Tyreek Hill all smiles for youth football camp in Columbia
Former Kansas City Chiefs star receiver, Tyreek Hill, hosted his youth football camp in Columbia on Sunday June 12, 2022.
The camp was held at Cosmo Park in Columbia and welcomed a few hundred kids and their parents. Local coaches ran football drills and got to work with Tyreek to make the camp possible.
"Anyway I can push the game forward, help these kids understand a little more about the game of football... I'm excited man to push the game forward," Hill said.
Mid-Missouri Soapbox Derby gives families a way to bond during summer
Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., families from all over Missouri participated in the Mid-Missouri Soapbox Derby. The race shut down streets in downtown Columbia from 7th Street and Broadway down to Providence Road.
The event featured approximately 54 drivers, the most the event has ever had compete. The soapbox cars have no engines and operate based on gravity and weight.
Three winners from separate divisions will travel to the National Derby in Akron, Ohio in July. The St. Louis chapter also held its Soapbox Derby Sunday with Kansas City holding its race Saturday. Cape Girardeau held its competition in May.
Road closure scheduled on Route U for culvert replacement
The Missouri Department of Transportation will perform a culvert replacement on Route U on June 15, weather permitting.
The replacement will cause closures spanning from County Road 741 to Country Road 733 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
MoDOT urges drivers to use alternate routes during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to notify motorists.
Bipartisan group of senators announce agreement on gun control
A bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on principle for gun safety legislation Sunday, which includes "needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can't purchase weapons," they said in a statement.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland on Sunday praised the Senate negotiators prior to the announcement for their work on the legislation but stopped short of voicing his support for the forthcoming package.
"Well, we would certainly vote on it and work on it," he said on "State of the Union" when asked if would vote for the bill, adding: "It's moving in the right direction. We're glad the Senate is finally awake about this.
Routes to close in Macon county this week
Missouri Department of Transportation will be working to replace pavement in Macon County this week.
Route YY will be closed US 63 to Mahogany Street starting June 14. The work will start at 7 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. until June 16.
Route V will be closed the following week starting June 21 until June 23 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The road will be closed at US 36 to Omega Street.
Drivers will need to use alternate routes during these times and signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists.
Today, morning temperatures will be in the upper 70s with highs in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
This trend will continue throughout the week as days become humid and muggy, making these temperatures feel even hotter.
As temperatures start to rise, it is important to practice good heat safety and be aware of head stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms.