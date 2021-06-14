Columbia School Board to vote on redistricting, budget Monday
The Columbia School Board will decide on new attendance areas for some elementary schools along with the 2021-2022 operating budget at Monday's meeting.
The final recommendations and vote will take place for Phase 2 on possible attendance area change options.
Rock Bridge, Cedar Ridge and Midway Heights elementary schools will be affected by the Phase 2 vote. About 900 students will be affected by the board's vote.
The change will go into action for the 2022-2023 school year and will allow for rising fifth graders to stay at their current schools.
Columbia Police investigate shots fired incident near Discovery Pkwy
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to a report of a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.
Officers said it occurred north of the Discovery Parkway exit on US Highway 63 at 2:35 a.m. Sunday.
According to CPD, a vehicle crashed and was ran off the road due to the gun shots.
Officers said they found a male victim when they arrived, but he was unharmed. They said one vehicle had property damage.
There is no suspect description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
Fulton couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary Sunday
FULTON - A couple who grew up in Callaway County celebrated 75 years of marriage Sunday.
Edith and Gene Craghead were married on June 13, 1946, one week after Gene returned from duty in WWII, under General George Patton.
While they were not able to have a formal wedding when they were first married, their families arranged to have them renew their vows properly for their 50th anniversary.
Now, at ages 92 and 95, they are celebrating their 75th anniversary at Southside Baptist Church in Fulton, which they said they helped start.
Edith said the secret to making their love last 75 years is to never go to bed angry.
Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby back in action after cancelling in 2020
COLUMBIA- The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby took place in downtown Columbia Sunday morning through late afternoon. The derby had to cancel its event in 2020 due to the pandemic.
39 racers, ranging in ages from 7 to 18, participated in Sunday's race. This specific derby has deep-roots in Columbia's history, as the race has taken place on-and-off since the 1930s.
The Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby is part of a national organization from Akron, Ohio, called The All-American Soap Box Derby.
Three winners from the Mid Missouri race will receive an invitation to race at the national Soap Box Derby in Akron, which will take place towards the end of July, according to the race director for the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby, Evan Schilling.
WEATHER FORECAST
Monday kicks off what will likely be a very hot and mostly dry week in Columbia. The early morning hours will see temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s before peaking in the mid-90s during the afternoon.