Special Olympics Missouri hosts 27th annual Gary Brimer Sports Camp
Special Olympics Missouri hosted its 27th Annual Gary Brimer Sports Camp at the Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City on Sunday.
68 campers from across the state will participate in a weeklong program, including 33 newcomers. Campers arrived at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
This year marks SOMO's 27th annual camp, but it’s just the third year it’s been named after Gary Brimer. The camp was named after Brimer due to the legacy he left behind, according to a news release.
Juneteenth events scheduled for mid-Missouri
Today is Juneteenth, which recognizes when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation in Galveston, Texas.
All state, Columbia and Jefferson City offices will be closed to observe the holiday.
Celebrations are scheduled today starting at 11 a.m. at Douglass Park and noon at Cosmo Park.
Juneteenth celebrations offered more things than a good time to the community
The Columbia community cheered, sang and rooted for each other along Broadway Boulevard, as community members and organizations went through this year's 3rd annual Juneteenth parade on Saturday.
Juneteenth is an observed federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday and America's second independence day.
Participants gave out candy to kids, dance groups did routines, and even choir groups from local churches came out to represent the community.
At least 1 juvenile killed and 9 others injured in a weekend mass shooting in St. Louis
At least one juvenile was killed and nine others injured on Sunday in an overnight shooting in downtown St. Louis, according to Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The shooting took place downtown just after 1 a.m. CT, inside a building at 14th and Washington where a party was being held. The space usually serves as an office space.
A 17-year-old suspect is in custody, police Chief Robert Tracy said during a news conference Sunday.
“This Father’s Day, families across the St. Louis region woke to the news of yet another mass shooting. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, tenfold,” Jones said. “My heart goes out to all of the families in pain today. All those attending will carry with them the scars, physical and mental, from the gun violence that tore into their lives.”
6-year-old boy seriously injured after brakes went out in go-kart
A 6-year-old boy was seriously injured after crashing in a defected go-kart Saturday afternoon south of Stover, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, the brakes on the boy's Hammerhead MudHead 208 go-kart stopped working due to a defect, and the go-kart flipped after going airborne.
The crash occurred on Marina Drive south of Stover a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. According to the report, the boy was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Forecast: Seasonal today, warmer the rest of the week
We're starting off a new week — and, soon, a new season as we officially welcome summer on Wednesday.
Juneteenth morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, and will feel sticky. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s later in the day.
Temps will hover around 90 degrees the rest of the week with minimal rain chances for the next eight days.