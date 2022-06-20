Columbia kicks off Juneteenth weekend with a downtown parade and celebration at Douglass Park

The city of Columbia hosted a Juneteenth parade and celebration Saturday morning.

The parade began at the First Baptist Church and people walked down Broadway toward the Second Baptist Church.

Maurice Gipson, the vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity at the University of Missouri, said Juneteenth marks a huge moment for many people.

"So, the beautiful thing about Juneteenth is that while it certainly commemorates the complete ending of enslaved people in this country in 1866, what it means at its core is freedom," Gipson said.

Columbia firefighter injured in residential structure fire

A Columbia Fire Department firefighter suffered second-degree burns fighting a residential structure fire early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1 a.m., firefighters arrived at the 100 block of Lindell Drive, finding a one-story residence on fire, according to a news release. Crews also found fires in vehicles parked in the driveway and the attached garage of the residence.

The firefighter was taken to the George D. Peak Memorial Burn and Wound Center at University Hospital for treatment and was later released.

DHSS reports first probable case of monkeypox virus in Missouri

The Kansas City Health Department (KCHD) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported on Saturday there is a single probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City. 

The DHSS said the case comes from a resident of Kansas City who had recently traveled out of state. 

The first test was done on Saturday at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, and further testing is being done by the CDC. The resident was not hospitalized from the infection.

MU hosts STEM Cubs events

MU held its 7th annual STEM Cubs program on Saturday, a program that provides free science, technology, engineering and math education to kids.

Many kids are from underrepresented, marginalized and/or low income communities.

The program is held in the Fall, Spring and Summer as one day events.

Average US gas price dips below $5 a gallon

US drivers got a slight — very slight — break on prices this weekend as the AAA average for a gallon of unleaded gas fell below the $5 mark.

The average price Sunday was $4.98 a gallon, down from $4.99 in Saturday's reading.

But drivers shouldn't get too excited. Beyond the fact that the drop from $5.02 a gallon to $4.98 saves only 80 cents on a 20 gallon fill-up, it's very likely this is only a temporary retreat in gas prices.

The Village holds 3rd annual Juneteenth Festival

The Village, a group in Columbia, held a Juneteenth event Sunday where it welcomed people to Cosmo Park to celebrate "our freedom and culture."  

It was the third Juneteenth event hosted by the group, and this one came after the first full year since President Joe Biden signed a bill making the day a federal holiday.

Since the day fell on the third Sunday of June, it coincided with Father's Day. One of the co-founders of The Village was very happy to celebrate the joint holiday.

"It feels good, especially for dads, because we can be the leader in our family...and show our kids the right thing to do."

First Alert Weather

Monday will average around the low 90s and have a low humidity, making temperatures feel around 95.

Tuesday, the Summer Solstice, will be the hottest day this week as the heat index will reach 100 in the afternoon. While there is no heat advisory currently out, it is important to be up-to-date with any national announcements. Temperatures for the rest of the week will hover in the mid-90s and feature some clouds.

Chances of rain will be span from Tuesday night to Thursday after a cold front pushes out the heat from the beginning of the week.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.