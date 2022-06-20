Columbia kicks off Juneteenth weekend with a downtown parade and celebration at Douglass Park
The city of Columbia hosted a Juneteenth parade and celebration Saturday morning.
The parade began at the First Baptist Church and people walked down Broadway toward the Second Baptist Church.
Maurice Gipson, the vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity at the University of Missouri, said Juneteenth marks a huge moment for many people.
"So, the beautiful thing about Juneteenth is that while it certainly commemorates the complete ending of enslaved people in this country in 1866, what it means at its core is freedom," Gipson said.
Columbia firefighter injured in residential structure fire
A Columbia Fire Department firefighter suffered second-degree burns fighting a residential structure fire early Saturday morning.
At approximately 1 a.m., firefighters arrived at the 100 block of Lindell Drive, finding a one-story residence on fire, according to a news release. Crews also found fires in vehicles parked in the driveway and the attached garage of the residence.
The firefighter was taken to the George D. Peak Memorial Burn and Wound Center at University Hospital for treatment and was later released.
DHSS reports first probable case of monkeypox virus in Missouri
The Kansas City Health Department (KCHD) and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported on Saturday there is a single probable case of monkeypox in Kansas City.
The DHSS said the case comes from a resident of Kansas City who had recently traveled out of state.
The first test was done on Saturday at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, and further testing is being done by the CDC. The resident was not hospitalized from the infection.
MU held its 7th annual STEM Cubs program on Saturday, a program that provides free science, technology, engineering and math education to kids.
Many kids are from underrepresented, marginalized and/or low income communities.