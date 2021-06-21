Storm damage reports: resources and updates
KOMU 8 News received reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and vehicle collisions due to the severe weather that began on Sunday night and extended into Monday morning. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Severe storm caused damage at Helmi's Gardens in south Columbia
Severe storms Saturday night and into early Sunday morning caused damage to areas of south Columbia.
Helmi's Gardens suffered damage to their plants and products. Employees said trees, shrubs, pots and screens were knocked down or torn apart. There was also some damage to the office roof, as the metal roofing was pulled off.
The winds were so strong that pots weighing over 100 lbs were flung across the parking lot, as well as a giant storage unit that weighed over "at least several tons," according to store manager, Jeanne Clark, said. She said items were pulled off their concrete footings, tipped over and moved across the ground.
There was some water damage to the internal office. The monetary cost of the damage is currently unknown.
Broadway Diner gives free food to Father's Day Family Fun Ride participants
By biking, walking, wheeling or riding transit to the Broadway Diner in downtown Columbia Sunday morning through late afternoon, people could receive free food.
The event was hosted by PedNet Coalition, an organization whose mission is to improve the bikeability, walkability and public transit usage in Columbia.
The Family Fun Ride event typically occurs on Mother's Day and is usually at Stephens Lake Park. But, this year, it was moved to Father's Day.
PedNet director, Lawrence Simonson, expected around 30 to 50 people to partcipate by the end of the day.
"I just think it'll be a lot of fun. It's an excuse, or even, something to do for those that are looking for something to do with their father on Father's Day or even their mother on Father's Day if they want," Simonson said.
Benton County deputies investigate homicide of Columbia man
Police are opening an investigation into the homicide of a Columbia man who had been missing for two days.
According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, June 12, the office received a notification about a possible missing person in the area, Cody B. Garrett, 28, of Columbia. Garrett's mother reported him missing to the Boone County Sheriff's Office after she had not heard from him in approximately 48 hours.
Garrett's mother reported that Garrett had told her he was headed to Benton County to do some shooting with his friends and never returned.
WEATHER FORECAST
Showers are expected in the early hours of Monday, although there's no threat of severe weather or thunderstorms. The temperature will remain in the mid-60s for most of the day, peaking in the mid-70s in the early evening before cooling down into the 50s by midnight.