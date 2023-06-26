Firefighter hospitalized after responding to southwest Columbia house fire
One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion after the Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court Sunday.
The department said first responders arrived on the scene at approximately 2:47 p.m. and reported heavy smoke in the back of the house.
A total of 22 crew members and six fire units responded to the fire. According to Captain Ryan Adams, two additional units were requested later due to the heat and high winds.
"We did have to pull personnel out of the structure for a short period of time just due to the high winds and fire coming through the roof," Adams said.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture hosts inaugural field day for aspiring famers
Aspiring farmers, gardeners and people who want to learn more about growing their own food came out Sunday for Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's (CCUA) first Field Day.
Multiple stations were set up across Clary-Shy Park park where participants could learn how to use tractor implements, understand the basics of cover cropping and learn how to sell their own products at the Columbia Farmers Market.
Bill Polansky, Executive Director for CCUA, said this is a perfect opportunity for everyone to learn.
Heart of Missouri CASA hosts annual fundraiser to support kids in foster care system
Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) hosted their annual "Voices of Columbia" fundraiser at Logboat Brewing Company on Sunday.
CASA supports children in the foster care system by being a trusted adult in the child's life.
The executive director of Heart of Missouri CASA said within the first hour of the event, organizers knew they had surpassed their goal of raising $50,000.
At least three dead and five injured at Sunday morning shootings in Kansas City
At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. when they found three shooting victims — two men and one woman — dead in a parking lot and in the street, the Kansas City Police Department said in a news release.
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian government troops withdrew from the streets of Moscow on Sunday and the rebellious mercenary soldiers who had occupied other cities were gone, but the short-lived revolt has weakened President Vladimir Putin just as his forces are facing a fierce counteroffensive in Ukraine.
Under terms of the agreement that ended the crisis, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led his Wagner troops in an aborted march on the capital Saturday, will go into exile in Belarus but will not face prosecution.
Forecast: A mild beginning to the week, heat and humidity increase throughout the week
Temperatures this morning are back in the middle 60s. and we are feeling much less humid this morning than we did last week. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s in most places in mid-Missouri, with some possibly reaching the 90s.
Today will be breezy as well with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures increase, along with humidity.