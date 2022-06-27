Columbia residents participate in Hope for Heroes 5k to support veterans in need
Local residents raced for veterans at the 5th annual Hope for Heroes 5k in Cosmo Park on Saturday.
The run was hosted by the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. All proceeds went towards veteran programs for food insecurity, according to President Lindsay Lopez.
This year's run was the biggest fundraiser yet for the food bank, totaling $60,000. This was the first year that a 5k race was also held in Jefferson City.
Community members can give back to the VIP program by donating food or funds, or by volunteering by going to their website.
Bittersweet Garden Club hosts 22nd Annual Garden Tour in Jefferson City
The Bittersweet Garden Club held its 22nd Annual Garden Tour in various areas around Jefferson City on Sunday.
The tour is held every year on the last Sunday of June. The self-proclaimed "Gardening Event of the Year" highlighted six gardens that were well-preserved. The club hoped that visitors would take away new techniques and tricks to use on their own gardens.
The proceeds from ticket sales will go towards funding local scholarships for students in the Jefferson City area. The scholarship is open to graduating seniors with at least a B average who plan to major in an environmental-related major. Last year's winners were Ava Morrisey and Grace Siegel.
Abortion rights protestors meet at the Boone County Courthouse as part of a Nationwide Day of Action
The "Bans Off Our Bodies" protest for abortion rights continued into a second day at the Boone County Courthouse on Saturday.
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of protestors gathered in the courthouse's amphitheater to push for bodily autonomy.
Jake Alcorn attended the protest and brought water for the protestors. He said abortion isn't just a women's issue.
it's shameful that not a lot of men are getting active in this issue, I don't really see a lot of men, you know, talking about it," Alcorn said. "What I think that men should do is instead of talking about it, they should go to these protests like I'm at right now, make your voices heard and also vote."
Columbia College mourns loss of former president
Gerald Brouder died Wednesday in Columbia. He was 79.
According to a message sent by Columbia College President David Russell to faculty, staff and students about Brouder's passing, he was one of the college's longest-tenured presidents, serving from 1995 until his retirement in 2013. He was the second president in the college's 171-year history to receive emeritus status.
Brouder was admired for his contributions to the sciences, commitment to fiscal responsibility and dedication to academic excellence.
To honor Brouder's passion for teaching and science, a state-of-the-art science facility was named after him and his wife just months after his retirement: the Gerald T. and Bonnie M. Brouder Science Center.
Columbia family, volunteers celebrate completion of Habitat for Humanity home
Approaching a newly developed home near Brown Station Road on a drizzly Friday morning, guests found a huge balloon archway, an ice cream truck and a basketball hoop with a bright gold bow around it.
Wyatt's home was a project of Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit housing organization. The home was sponsored by Veterans United and is one of five the company has pledged to help fund and build over the next five years. The eventual goal is a 143-home, 50-acre subdivision in northeastern Columbia full of Habitat for Humanity homes.
“It is definitely rewarding and heartwarming to see a project that has been going on for months come to an end and result in a beautiful house that’s going to become a home for Rhonda and her family,” said Piper Brintnall, the outreach foundation coordinator for Veterans United.
Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City to open new West Side site
The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City is set to open a new West Side Club site in August.
The new site will be located at 1123 Charm Villa Drive, across the street from the Westview Heights Subdivision and within two miles of both Lawson and Pioneer Trail Elementary Schools.
The facility will also be able to serve 100 additional children and expand their food program to provide hot dinner every day.
The beginning of this week will be pleasant, with low humidity and temperatures reaching a high in the 80s.
High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid-90s. However, humidity will remain low, making the heat index 93-95 degrees.
There are chances of thunderstorms during the 4th of July weekend. Rain will start Friday night in northern Missouri and last until Saturday evening before shifting south on Sunday.