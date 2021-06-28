Flight from Chicago O’Hare to Columbia diverted to Kansas City
COLUMBIA - American Airlines flight 2959 from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Columbia Regional Airport (COU) diverted to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) on Sunday.
The flight was scheduled to arrive around 5 p.m. Sunday, and American Airlines said in an email statement that the diversion was due to the weather conditions at COU.
Customers can remain overnight in Kansas City and another flight will depart Monday morning.
Of American's four other scheduled arrivals to COU Sunday, two from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) were cancelled because of an "unforeseen operational decision" and the other because of weather.
Missouri pro-choice rally takes place in series of nationwide protests
JEFFERSON CITY - A small group of protestors went to the Missouri State Capitol to advocate for pro-choice rights Sunday afternoon. The rally is a part of a series of protests happening at state capitols across the country.
Pro Choice with Heart, a nationwide group, organized Sunday's protests. It is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court debating an abortion case that could challenge Roe v. Wade.
The issue of abortion has also come up this past week in the state of Missouri.
Last week and over the weekend, the Missouri Senate debated as lawmakers worked to pass a tax to fund Medicaid, abortion and contraceptive restrictions.
“We’re saying the State of Missouri, it is not good public policy for the State of Missouri to pay for drugs that end human life," Republican Sen. Paul Wieland, said.
Volunteers for Sunday's protest said the event was unrelated to the tax up for debate. They called it a "lucky coincidence" that inspired some people to attend.
Storm repairs in progress along MKT trail in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Repairs on the MKT trail will begin Monday, according to Columbia Parks and Recreation.
The department previously asked the public to stay away from city parks and trails because of flooding from the weekend.
Crews will be out starting to work on repairs at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Department assistant director Gabe Huffington said it will prioritize removal of trees on trails and repairing gravel washouts.
As of Sunday evening, flood waters in the Forum Nature Area had receded, but small pools were still standing to the side of the trail. Silt covered much of the pavement.
Wilson's Fitness on Forum Boulevard also closed over the weekend because of flooding.
Striking rise in COVID-19 cases in Boone County mimics statewide uptick
COVID-19 case numbers in Boone County were up this week, mimicking the statewide increase in cases believed to be caused by the Delta variant.
Boone County topped 100 active cases Wednesday after 25 daily cases were reported, according to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub. On Friday, 135 active cases were counted.
Here’s a comparative overview of the situation:
- Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases in the county were added Friday.
- The number jumped to 29 cases the next day, and the county has averaged 23 new cases per day since then.
- The five-day average was 17.8 new cases on Friday, the highest it has been since April 10.
- In addition, 42 positive patients had been admitted to Boone County hospitals; 17 were in the intensive care unit, and seven were on ventilators. Only four of the 42 patients were Boone County residents.
WEATHER FORECAST
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur throughout the first few days of the week; keep an eye out for potential flooding. Temperatures on Monday will peak in the mid-80s, with a low around 70 degrees.