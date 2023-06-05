Two teens killed, four injured in Boone County shooting
Two teenagers were killed and another four were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in Boone County, the sheriff's office announced.
Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Oakbrook Drive around 12:47 a.m. to investigate shots fired, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office initial investigation found there was a party held at a vacant residence on Oakbrook Drive that dozens of people attended. A verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups, which led to shots being fired, according to the sheriff's office.
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike, $40,000 family vehicle
A North St. Louis teenager who walked miles to his eighth grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.
Xavier was gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday. His grandpa stood by in shock as the family also received a $40,000 minivan, thanks to Bommarito Automotive.
“This means a whole lot,” Xavier’s grandfather told News 4. "I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful."
He takes care of Xavier, who is diagnosed with sickle cell anemia, and his six siblings after their mother died a few years ago.
Slight relief in temperatures later this week
Temperatures this morning will range throughout the 60s and will warm throughout the day to the lower 90s once again.
There is also a chance for isolated chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, but rain chances dry up after sundown.
Relative humidity will be lower this week as temperatures remain warm to start, but will dip by midweek. A cold front is set to move in on Wednesday, leading to more chances for rain and some slightly cooler temperatures. Temps will be back in the middle 80s through the rest of the week.
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
Hours later, police said rescuers had reached the site of the plane crash in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley and that no survivors were found.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna Citation took off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, on Sunday and was headed for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport. Inexplicably, the plane turned around over New York’s Long Island and flew a straight path down over D.C. before it crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m.
Four dead near Aurora after car crosses center line, strikes motorcyclists
Four people died and seven others were seriously injured when a car crossed the center line of a Missouri highway and struck five motorcycles.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 39 near the southwestern Missouri town of Aurora. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line of the two-lane highway and struck the motorcycles, ejecting the drivers and passengers on each motorcycle. One of the motorcycles caught fire.
All four people killed were from Aurora. They were James Olmsted, 59; Kameron Hale, 28; Linda Anderson, 61; and a 17-year-old girl whose name was not released. The patrol said Olmstead and Hale were drivers of motorcycles; Anderson and the girl were passengers.
Shakespeare's celebrates 50 years as a Columbia staple
It's difficult to find someone in Columbia that hasn't tried Shakespeare's. Sunday marks half a century in which that tradition has stood.
Shakespeare's celebrated its 50-year anniversary at its south side location Saturday night, in an event called "Shake's Recess."
The event consisted of a UFO-themed bounce house, dunk tank, quidditch set, four square, and other games and activities. Guests were also able to partake in a T-shirt unfreeze contest and a pizza eating competition.