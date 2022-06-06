Boone Co. judge appoints interim prosecutor following Knight’s death
Nick Komoroski will serve as the interim prosecutor for the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office following the death of Dan Knight.
Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs said Komoroski was sworn in Saturday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.
Komoroski will serve as interim prosecutor until either Governor Mike Parson appoints someone else or until the end of the year. Boone County voters are currently set to vote for a new prosecutor in August.
Road closure scheduled on Route ZZ for culvert replacement
The Missouri Department of Transportation will perform a culvert replacement on Route ZZ on June 7, weather permitting.
The replacement will cause closures spanning from County Road 343 to County Road 378 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MoDOT urges drivers to use alternate routes during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to notify motorists.
CPD: 2 injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in downtown Columbia early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to the scene in the 10 block of S. 10th Street after receiving reports of shots fired before 1 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene they found evidence proving shots were fired. Police also closed 10th Street from Broadway to Cherry Street for their investigation following the shooting. The road has since reopened.
Pavement maintenance scheduled this week in Columbia
A contractor for the Columbia Public Works department will begin pavement maintenance on 26 city streets beginning Monday, June 6.
Pavement rejuvenation is scheduled daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. "No parking" signs have already been posted on the streets planned for treatment.
The city asks drivers to refrain from parking vehicles on signed streets whenever possible, and especially during working hours.
Three killed, 14 injured in Chattanooga, Tennessee, shooting that left several victims hit by fleeing cars
Three people were killed and at least 14 others were injured after gunshots rang out in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday, with some victims struck by bullets and others by fleeing vehicles, according to local police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub just before 2:45 a.m., Jeremy Eames, a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department, told CNN. Officers found multiple victims when they arrived and began rendering medical aid.
In all, 14 victims were shot while three others were hit by vehicles attempting to flee the scene, Eames said. Among the three deaths, two stemmed from gunshot wounds and one stemmed from injuries sustained after the victim was struck by a vehicle, he said.
Today will start off with showers and potential thunderstorms as a dying system passes through, leaving the rest of the afternoon to be dry and partly cloudy.
Overall, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and partly sunny with highs near the upper 70s.
Friday will end the week with showers and thunderstorms. Later in the week, there will be a better look at the timing and spread of these storms.