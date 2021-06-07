Child pronounced dead after struck by propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - An 8-year-old child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after being struck by a boat propeller at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to troopers.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Corporal Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened at the Fort Wood recreation area. He said it happened after the child either fell or jumped off a boat into the water.
Green said a park ranger was on the scene and officials are still investigating. He said he expects more information will be released Monday.
Missouri cities debate how to use American Rescue Plan funds
COLUMBIA – $350 billion has been handed down to state, county, local and tribal governments across the United States.
The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law on March 11. Now, local officials must decide how to spend the money.
"I think that we'll be very thoughtful and intentional about it and working with council," Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said.
Tergin said there is no plan yet for Jefferson City's allotment, which was estimated at $7.64 million by the Missouri Budget Project.
Columbia Regional Airport could get a new name
BOONE COUNTY - The Columbia Regional Airport could be getting a new name. One city committee along with the Airport Advisory Board (AAB) are recommending the airport be called Columbia National Airport.
On Monday, the Columbia City Council will hear a report from the committee about its idea for renaming the airport. The committee included stakeholders from Columbia and surrounding communities.
The group hopes a change in the name would, "better reflect the exponential growth in enplanements in recent years, as well as daily service to three major hubs across the country and anticipated opportunities for expanded service in the near future."
VIDEO: Driver arrested for DWI after nearly striking a MSHP patrol car
BOONE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F shared dash cam video on its Twitter Sunday of a crash that took place over the weekend.
According to the tweet, a vehicle nearly struck a patrol car and overturned on I-70 at the 121 mile marker in Boone County. It happened Saturday, June 5.
One other vehicle was involved in the crash. Neither driver was injured.
The driver of the vehicle that overturned was arrested for a DWI.
MU Research Reactor to hold emergency drill Monday
COLUMBIA - An emergency simulation will be held at the MU Research Reactor, 1513 Research Park Drive, according to an MU News Bureau release.
The drill will start about 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, according to the news release.
The Columbia Fire Department, Boone County Office of Emergency Management, MU Police Department, MU Health Care, MU Environmental Health and Safety, MU News Bureau and reactor staff will participate in the drill.
Weather Forecast
Today will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, but humidity could cause some chances for rain. Columbia and the rest of western Missouri should stay dry this morning with on and off showers starting this afternoon. More widespread rain is expected on Tuesday.