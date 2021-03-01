Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine gets the nod from CDC committee
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisers voted Sunday to recommend the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for the US. It is the first of the three authorized Covid-19 vaccines that comes in a single dose.
It is a vaccine one member called "highly effective."
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the J&J vaccine on Saturday.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is a group of vaccine and public health experts that helps set guidelines for the CDC concerning the best practices with vaccinations. Members voted unanimously, with one recusal for a potential conflict of interest, to recommend the vaccine. They did not make any recommendations about specific groups who should receive the vaccine.
Local resources a valuable friend for refugee students during pandemic
To most local Columbia residents, they are invisible. The arrival of new refugees in mid-Missouri are often unheeded, and their stories unheard.
“A lot of our clients are fleeing war … militia conflict, a lot of gender-based violence and sexual violence,” said Grace Wildenhaus of Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, a nonprofit which receives some federal funding that also relies heavily on community support. “There’s a lack of central control.”
Wildenhaus believes nothing is more important than getting the community involved with refugee services. As the only refugee resettlement agency in the region, it provides life-saving resources, both from donations and from federal assistance.
Boonville mass vaccination site to administer 2,000 Pfizer vaccines
The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel will host for the state's Region F mass vaccination event this week. The state expects to administer 2,000 Pfizer vaccines to those who qualify over the next two days.
The mass vaccination event will take place Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are in line by 4 p.m., you will get the vaccine.
You must be registered through the Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator and have a scheduled appointment.
"You will come with either a copy or you can have it digitally on your smartphone," said Melanie Hutton, the nurse administrator for the Cooper County Health Center. "It'll be a digital confirmation of your appointment of the date and time either Monday or Tuesday to receive your vaccination here."
The Missouri National Guard will also be at the site helping with traffic and assisting those who need help getting from their car to the front of the hotel.
Forecast: Here comes the sun...
Winter is behind us. Spring is here.
Q: Will we see more snow?
A: I've lived here long enough to know never say never until mid-April, but I don't see it in the foreseeable future. We are now in a very spring-like pattern.
HIGH PRESSURE THIS WEEK
The dominating force of our week will be high pressure. This stable air will allow for abundant sunshine most days, and a warming trend throughout the week.
Monday will be sunny with highs near 50º.