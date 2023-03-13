Officers surround home in Hermann after two police officers shot
Two police officers were shot Sunday night in Hermann, Missouri according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP). MSHP sent a statewide 'blue alert' to the public about suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson.
Police officers surrounded a white house off Market Street near downtown Hermann around 12:30 a.m. They have weapons pointed at the residence.
Blue alert issued for man suspected of shooting two Hermann police officers
MSHP Alerts sent out the alert to phones and tweeted the blue alert around 9:40 p.m. A blue alert is when troopers are looking for a suspect who killed or seriously injured a peace officer, according to MSHP.
The alert asks the public to be on the lookout for 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler, license plate RF5AOP.
Demand for recreational marijuana exceeds expectations in Missouri
Over a month has passed since dispensaries have been selling recreational marijuana in Missouri, and the demand is higher than anticipated.
However, the problem is that there is a limited number of marijuana cultivators in the state, because DHSS capped the number of cultivator licenses at 60.
With less supply, lines are longer and shelves are missing products.
Tiger fans react to Mizzou Men's Basketball's placement in NCAA Tournament
Tiger fans rallied to support the Mizzou Men's Basketball team on Selection Sunday at a watch party at Mizzou Arena.
The Mizzou Men's Basketball team will play against Utah State in Sacramento on March 16 after earning a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Some people in Downtown Columbia are already prepping brackets for this month's games.
Sentencing hearing will be held Monday for Cole County man charged in 2019 double murder
30-year-old Torry Upchurch's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m., where he faces the possibility of life on each count.
Upchurch pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder during a pre-trial conference in January.
The shootings happened on Nov. 28, 2019, almost three hours apart.
Forecast: A cool start and end, but warming for the middle of the week
We will still be dealing with quite a bit of cloud cover on Monday, but sunshine will try to slowly return as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the middle 20s and warm to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be sunny to mostly sunny days as high pressure builds into the region helping keep the sky a little more clear. Temperatures will also start to warm up with highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday and the lower 60s on Wednesday.