School improvements, increasing expenditures on deck for CPS board meeting
COLUMBIA – With spring break around the corner, the Columbia School Board will consider the approval of school enrichment programs for next year.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting includes a presentation on the district’s revenue and expenditures, a grant approval for expanding robotics programs and a new program aimed to expose students to new careers.
Columbia businesses feel effects of supply shortages like barley, gas
COLUMBIA – Columbia businesses have already dealt with supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the Russian invasion of Ukraine has added another hurdle for access to supplies.
The conflict overseas has caused prices to increase for important goods, like grains including barley.
Barley is a key ingredient in making beer and according to the USDA, Ukraine and Russia supply 30 percent of the world's barley.
One injured in early morning shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA – A 22-year-old man got injured following a reported burglary in northeast Columbia, Columbia Police Department said in a press release.
CPD officers responded to a reported burglary with a weapon around 3:13 a.m. near the 1300 block of Godas Drive on Sunday.
Mayoral candidate Maria Oropallo drops out of race
COLUMBIA – Maria Oropallo announced Saturday afternoon that she is dropping out of the Columbia mayoral race less than a month before the April 5 elections.
Oropallo, a Columbia resident, previously served as a chair member for the city's Finance Advisory and Audit Committee.
She was running on a platform of "Getting The Basics Right," with a focus on equitable housing and increased government transparency.
Forecast: Warmer temps this week, signs of spring arrive with some rain chances
While the weather this week will be very comfortable, a cool-down is expected just before the weekend. Starting Thursday afternoon will be an approaching cold front and rain chances. Thunderstorms will be possible too. Nothing severe.
Rain is expected to linger overnight Thursday and into Friday, at least during the morning. By Friday evening, clouds will begin to clear and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend.