Boone County to open vaccination appointments on Monday
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Senior Services will open vaccination appointments Monday at 8 a.m., the department announced on Friday.
Only those who live or work in Boone County, and are in an eligible tier, may schedule an appointment. Eligible tiers include Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1, 2 and 3. Phase 1B-Tier 3 will open on Monday.
The first round of appointments will be available from Monday, March 15, to Saturday, March 20.
Eligible Boone County residents can schedule their appointment at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.
Phase 1B Tier 3 of vaccine distribution starts Monday
The state of Missouri is moving into Phase 1B Tier 3 of vaccine distribution on Monday, which includes several groups like K-12 educators, childcare workers, and government employees.
According to the Missouri Vaccinator site, the state received 119,360 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the week of March 8 through 14. During that same week, there were 252,710 doses requested by vaccinators.
As Missouri is heading into its next steps in the vaccine rollout, Governor Parson is saying to expect Phase 2 of vaccinations to happen in the next couple of weeks. Those who work in higher education, government, food/agriculture or are experiencing homelessness are a few of the communities that qualify for a vaccine in Phase 2.
Columbia City Council voting on whether Bird scooters come back to town
Columbia City Council members will be deciding Monday if they will permit a one-year operational agreement with Bird Rides, Inc. after tabling it for six months.
Previously, downtown business owners were concerned about the use of scooters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among their concerns was that they would not be able to adapt their businesses to evolving health ordinances due to the use of sidewalks and parking spaces in front of businesses for scooters.
Executive Director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, Nickie Davis, said in order for the City of Columbia and Bird Scooters to gain support from the Community Improvement District Board of Directors they have to collaborate with them moving forward.
“We want to be involved in the placement of the ‘nests’, timing of when Birds are operational, functioning speeds in certain areas in The District, and any other operations concerns District businesses may have,” Davis said in a letter to David Nichols, the director of Columbia Public Works.
Jefferson City School District set to vote on early release
The Jefferson City School District's board of education is set to vote this Monday on the weekly 70 minute early release on Mondays.
Currently, the district has a two-hour early release once a month on Wednesdays.
The board was previously set to vote on the weekly release back on Feb. 22 but chose to approve the 2021-22 school calendar without the early release at the time.
Moberly senior living facility opens up to visitors
After a long year, Ravenwood Terrace Senior Living facility in Moberly is opening up its doors to family members and visitors.
Ravenwood stopped allowing visitors last March when the pandemic hit thinking it would only be temporary, but instead, they kept their doors closed until Sunday.
"We're just ecstatic and we couldn't wait until Monday," said Nursing Home Administrator, Jessica Bankhead. "We're in regulation so we decided since it is Sunday we would open up the doors so families can come on their days off and also surprise residents."
For the past year, residents of Ravenwood Terrace have only been able to speak to their loved ones through a glass window and over the phone.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Rain should exit to the east near sunrise, which is close to 7am now that we are in Daylight Saving Time. Dry time the rest of the morning and we may even get some sunshine in the midday and afternoon. Close to sunset, we are anticipating showers and thunderstorms mainly north of HWY 50. We don't expect severe weather at this time, but lightning is possible along with heavy downpours. These will push out by the end of the evening.