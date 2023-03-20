One child, one adult injured in Boone County shooting
The Boone County Sheriff's Office reported one child and one adult were seriously injured in a shooting on Demaret Drive Sunday evening.
According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, an adult male and female child were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office said initial reports indicate a disturbance between two groups erupted in gunfire.
Deputies say they have no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects or any ongoing threats to the community.
Loved ones, law enforcement lay fallen Hermann police sergeant to rest
A visitation and funeral were held Sunday afternoon at Owensville High School to lay Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith to rest. There, family, childhood friends and longtime colleagues of Griffith's were in attendance. Many of them told personal stories, detailing his kindness and commitment to the community he served.
Following the funeral service, law enforcement and other first responders led a procession from the funeral to the Immanuel Evangelical Cemetery in Rosebud.
Proposed rules, costs for roll carts outlined in advance of Columbia City Council vote
There’s a good chance the yearslong debate over roll carts will come to an end Monday night, when the Columbia City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on an ordinance that outlines a host of rules for how automated collection would work.
If the council approves the change, it would take effect March 4, 2024. That, the city utilities staff said in a memo to the council, would allow the city time to get the carts and the trucks they will lease to collect trash.
Missouri falls 78-63 to Princeton in second round of NCAA Tournament, ends season with 25-10 record
The Missouri Men's Basketball team fell to Princeton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament 78-63 Saturday night.
Missouri tried to mount a comeback down the stretch but lost to Princeton by 15 points. It was the largest margin of victory by a 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history.
Missouri ends its 2022-2023 season under first-year head coach Dennis Gates with a 25-10 record.
Rock Bridge boys golf sets its sights on returning to state tournament
Rock Bridge boys golf has its eye on returning to the state tournament in 2023.
A storied program that's produced numerous DI golfers, the Bruins have not qualified for the state tournament since 2019.
The Bruins begin their journey back to the state tournament Monday when they face Hickman, Helias and Missouri Military Academy in a quadrangular match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course.