Body recovered at Finger Lakes State Park
BOONE COUNTY – Boone County Fire Protection crews have recovered a body at Finger Lakes State Park just north of Columbia, according to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office identified the body as Angie Rice, 45, who was reported missing in December 2021, according a post on the office's Facebook page.
Someone hiking at the park reported seeing a body in the water, according to Boone County Fire.
John Cleek Sr. was 'an icon in Columbia'
John “Tiger” Cleek Sr. was a family man with deep involvement in his community. He served as president of Cleek’s Home Furnishings, Rentals & Sales — a long-standing Columbia family business — until his last day.
Since childhood, Cleek Sr. had always been an MU football fan. His father, Clifton Elmo Cleek, known as “Missouri Mo,” started a tradition in 1962 predicting the score of every game. After his father’s passing in 1973, Cleek Sr. carried on the tradition, displaying the score in his storefront windows.
There was one common theme: Mizzou always won.
2 Noble Health hospitals temporarily limit services
MID-MISSOURI — The Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital and the Noble Health Callaway Community Hospital will be temporarily limiting services effective immediately.
The move comes due to a technology issue with IT, the Noble Health Corporation announced on Facebook on Saturday.
All inpatient admissions will be stopped and EMS services will be diverted to other area hospitals.
Community gathers for the Annual Paquin Train Show
COLUMBIA - Mid-MO Railfan and Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted the Annual Paquin Train Show on Saturday. This is the 20th year in a row the event has been at Paquin Towers.
Conductor John Wilke has been a part of the train show for more than four decades. He said it’s something he looks forward to every year.
Forecast: Cloudy Monday with first rounds of thunderstorms this evening
After a dry weekend, more rain is on the way. Rain will move in after sunset Monday for much of central Missouri
Tuesday morning, even for the morning commute, there is a chance for dry time as the system cycles through.