One officer involved in Hermann police shooting now in stable condition
Two weeks after the shootings of two police officers in Hermann, one of the officers is now in stable condition.
The Hermann Police Department said Sunday in a Facebook post that officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, still is in the Intensive Care Unit, but that he is improving every day.
Sullentrup was one of the officers shot the night of March 12 following an attempt to take Kenneth Lee Simpson, 34, of Eureka, into custody at a Casey's gas station on Market Street. Simpson is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
People linked across Missouri to celebrate Hermann's annual Wurstfest
People from across the state came out to get a taste from the biggest sausage tasting event in Missouri.
Locals and tourists got to celebrate German heritage through several events like live music, dancing, volksmarching and purchasing an array of everything sausage and pork. The Hermann Wurstfest has been going on for more than four decades and this weekend marked it's 48th anniversary.
One of those events that everyone comes back for is the annual breakfast the fire department hosts to fund raise for their equipment. This year, the department also took the time to set up a stand for people to donate to the families of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup.
Forecast: Slight passing rain chances early in the week
It will be a cool start to the week with morning temperatures in the middle 30s. The sky will remain mostly sunny though the day with highs in the middle 50s.
A quick push of moisture will bring a few rain showers for Tuesday morning. This rain will move pretty quickly and won’t amount to much. Sunshine should return for the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures will soar for the middle of the week with highs near 60° on Wednesday and nearing 70° for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a dry and mostly sunny day, but isolated rain chances will start to return for Thursday with thunderstorms possible by Friday.
Spring break travelers to see higher airfare prices, lower gas prices
Spring break travelers see lower gas prices and higher airfare compared to this time last year.
According to the US Travel Association, nearly all elementary to high school aged students in the U.S. have a spring break between mid-March to mid-April. This is true for Columbia Public School (CPS) who are on spring recess from March 27 to March 31.