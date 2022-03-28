Columbia pastor shares his experience in Poland helping Ukraine refugees
On Sunday, a Columbia pastor shared with the local community about his experience in Poland helping Ukraine refugees. Rev. Chris Cook spoke to his congregation at Parkade Baptist Church along with any other Columbia residents who wanted to hear about his time volunteering overseas. He said what he saw in Poland was neighbors loving neighbors.
State holds final Jefferson City drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services held the last state sponsored drive-thru COVID-19 testing event Sunday in Jefferson City. Demand for testing has declined across Missouri. According to the Department of Health & Senior Services COVID dashboard, the week of March 20th, 2022, a total of 42,753 tests were administered.
Randolph County deputy seriously injured after shot by suspect Sunday morning
A Randolph County deputy was shot Sunday morning during an attempted arrest. According to MSHP Troop B Information Officer Cpl. Justin Dunn, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and Moberly Police responded to a reported disturbance at the 600 block of Adams Ave. in Moberly around 1:54 a.m.