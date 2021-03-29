Open appointments available at mass vaccination event in Moniteau County
Moniteau County Health Center, along with the Missouri National Guard, will host a mass vaccination event at the United Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday March 31 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Anyone in Phase 1 or Phase 2 are eligible for the vaccine at this event.
According to the health center, only 25% of the appointments were filled at the end of last week.
Moniteau County Health Center hopes to administer over 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine throughout the two-day event.
If you are having trouble registering online, you can contact the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.
City of Columbia sees more illegal dumping in recycling centers
More people are dumping waste and garbage in Columbia's recycling centers since the city enacted the 'Pay as You Throw' program.
The city's recycling center on State Farm Parkway is filled with both recycling and trash. Though the center is monitored by surveillance and illegal dumping is punishable by a $500 fine, trash overflowed from the bins on Sunday.
Brian Adkisson, Communications and Creative Services Manager of Columbia, told KOMU 8 News in an email the city is coming up with solutions for the increase in illegal dumping.
"City staff will be monitoring the recycling centers closely over the coming weeks and we'll continue to discuss possible solutions based on what we see," Adkisson said.
Missouri cattle farmers recovering after a year of market struggles
When restaurants closed and more people started cooking from home, the price for retail beef increased.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic on top of that, we've seen cattle prices drop $150 to $200 dollars per head just instantly," said Lauren Gilbert, a cattle farmer from Oldfield. "That's a lot of money. It just happens so fast."
With nearly year-long backlogs in processing plants, more cattle farmers are asking people to buy directly.