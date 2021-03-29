Open appointments available at mass vaccination event in Moniteau County

Moniteau County Health Center, along with the Missouri National Guard, will host a mass vaccination event at the United Church of Christ on Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday March 31 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Anyone in Phase 1 or Phase 2 are eligible for the vaccine at this event.

According to the health center, only 25% of the appointments were filled at the end of last week.  

Moniteau County Health Center hopes to administer over 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine throughout the two-day event.

If you are having trouble registering online, you can contact the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411. 

City of Columbia sees more illegal dumping in recycling centers

More people are dumping waste and garbage in Columbia's recycling centers since the city enacted the 'Pay as You Throw' program. 

The city's recycling center on State Farm Parkway is filled with both recycling and trash. Though the center is monitored by surveillance and illegal dumping is punishable by a $500 fine, trash overflowed from the bins on Sunday. 

Brian Adkisson, Communications and Creative Services Manager of Columbia, told KOMU 8 News in an email the city is coming up with solutions for the increase in illegal dumping. 

"City staff will be monitoring the recycling centers closely over the coming weeks and we'll continue to discuss possible solutions based on what we see," Adkisson said. 

Missouri cattle farmers recovering after a year of market struggles

When restaurants closed and more people started cooking from home, the price for retail beef increased. 

"With the COVID-19 pandemic on top of that, we've seen cattle prices drop $150 to $200 dollars per head just instantly," said Lauren Gilbert, a cattle farmer from Oldfield. "That's a lot of money. It just happens so fast."

With nearly year-long backlogs in processing plants, more cattle farmers are asking people to buy directly.

"It is so great to buy your beef, any type of produce, locally," Gilbert said. "Buy it from a direct producer. That goes a long ways and it really helps out local cattlemen and family operations."

3 Callaway County roads to close this week for pipe replacements

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work on three Callaway County roads this week, prompting closures.

The following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for culvert pipe replacements, MoDOT says.

  • Monday, March 29: Interstate 70 North Outer Road, between Route A and County Road 163,
  • Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31: Interstate 70 South Outer Road, between Route Z and County Road 142,
  • Wednesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 1: Route K between County Road 193 and County Road 4056.

MoDOT says the work is weather permitting and could be delayed. 

Another in-person retailer struggles amid pandemic, Office Depot closes

The Office Depot at 101 S Providence Road is scheduled to close May 15.

The move is part of the company's push to "optimize its retail footprint," said Shera Bishop, communications specialist of Office Depot.

The closing sale, which started March 18, will continue until the last day.

The Providence Road space may not stay empty for long.

"We have several prospects for the property, and we're excited about the new opportunity, but sad to hear that Office Depot is leaving," said Gina Rende, a broker-salesperson for Maly Commercial Reality.

The Columbia closure echoes a national trend, with traditionally large in-person retailers like the J.C. Penney Company filing for Chapter 11 after a tough pandemic year.

