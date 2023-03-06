True/False Film Fest renews pre-pandemic sustainability efforts
The True/False Film Fest brought back its sustainability efforts this year that were put on hold during the pandemic. This weekend marked the fest's 20th year.
From 2017 to 2019, organizers estimated they were able to divert over six tons of waste from landfills through recycling and composting efforts. Composting was an initiative that was put on-hold during the pandemic. This year, it’s back and staff are being told to monitor trash cans so the initiative is as effective as possible.
Egg prices may stay expensive for months due to avian flu
Wholesale egg prices are not at their recent peak price, but they are still more expensive than they were a year ago. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices are up year-to-year by over 70%.
While big egg producers are hit hard by the avian flu, some smaller suppliers are able to avoid those risks.
Paula Griffin takes care of 30 hens, which she says produce about three dozen eggs each week. Throughout the tumultuous highs and lows of the egg market, she's charged the same price for her eggs.
Mizzou Hockey qualifies for national championship for the first time ever
Despite being one of the most successful athletic programs at the university, Mizzou Club Hockey is a club sport, so the team does not receive funds from MU. This means the team is solely responsible for coming up with the money to get to Boston, Massachusetts, where the championship is being held this month.
Forecast: A mild Monday, rain chances returning late Tuesday
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 50s and continue to warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon as a cold front starts to track south across the region with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover for the rest of the day.
The week will be starting dry, but several chances of rain could make for a rainy week in mid-Missouri.