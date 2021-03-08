CPS: Monday's board meeting to discuss five day in-person learning
The Columbia Public School Board will vote Monday on whether to allow students to go back to school five days per week.
Superintendent Peter Stiepleman will present the following information to the Board of Education:
- Case rates
- CDC Guidelines and CDC Reports
- Quarantine and Isolation Information
- Infectious Disease and Public Health Expert Information
Following the presentation, the board will make a motion, discuss the motion, hear public comment, and vote.
Stiepleman said in the February 8th meeting he would not recommend going back full-time until most teachers in the district had access to the vaccine. Phase 1, Tier 3 of the state's vaccination plan will make teachers eligible next Monday. The state's vaccine allocation increased from about 100,000 doses per week at the time of the meeting to nearly 150,000 doses last week with the first Johnson & Johnson doses arriving in the state.
Lake Area Agencies host mass vaccine event at School of Osage
Lake area health departments and Lake Regional Health System teamed up to host a mass vaccination event at the School of the Osage on Sunday.
2,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered throughout the day to people with scheduled appointments.
Lake Area Agencies have two events scheduled later this week on Thursday and Friday. They ask that people use the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator to sign up.
Missouri Firefighter Memorial remains unfinished due to lack of funds
The shell of the Missouri Firefighter Memorial was completed in 2019. That occurred when the Firefighter Memorial Board, the planning committee for the project, raised enough funds to finish exterior work. Now the board is trying to raise somewhere from $250,000 to $300,000 to complete the interior.
The Missouri Firefighter Memorial serves as a center for the next generation of firefighters and the state’s past.
In addition to talking to corporations, the board will host its annual firefighter memorial service on May 15 and 16. Attendees will be shown the facility and plans for the future with the hopes that they will donate to the cause.
Local organization gives out hot meals to people in need
People's Defense, a local community organization, has decided to feed people in need every Sunday throughout the month of March.
Roy Lovelady, President of People's Defense, said the organization wants to give back to the community.
"On Sunday there aren't many organizations if any at all that are feeding the homeless and/or people in need," Lovelady said. "So I took it upon myself along with others in the group and said today we will feed the homeless."
People's Defense is aiming to make sure the community knows that they are here to help every week to provide food for anyone that shows up that is in need of a hot meal.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Red Flag warnings issued for much of western and southwest MissouriMonday and Tuesday are again NOT days you should burn grasses, fields or brush piles. PLEASE WAIT for a different day #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/Kljuli6KIz— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 8, 2021