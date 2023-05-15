Mother's Day and MU graduation bring increased traffic to downtown Columbia
Families flocked to downtown Columbia to celebrate moms and graduates Sunday. Mother's Day and some MU graduation ceremonies coincided on the same day, creating a busy weekend for local businesses.
A Columbia ambassador said he hopes people would still head downtown to celebrate, despite the high temperatures and rain. One family KOMU 8 News spoke with said they had to go to a restaurant that was still accepting walk-ins because most restaurants downtown were fully booked.
Forecast: Scattered thunderstorm chances continue into Monday
Monday will be a cloudy day and it’s looking cooler with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 70s with more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, meaning rainfall is expected across portions of the region, but not everyone will see rain.
We’ll see the potential for a few leftover showers on Tuesday morning, but sunshine should increase in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer for the middle of the week with another chance of rain to end the week.
1-year-old girl struck by train in Ray County, community collecting donations for family
A 1-year-old girl died after she was struck by a train Saturday morning in Hardin, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. MSHP Troop A and the Ray County's Sheriff's Office is investigating the death.
According to the report, the girl was on the railroad tracks near Elm Street when she was struck by the BNSF train. In a Facebook post, Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said the sheriff's office will not make a statement at this time, though he told FOX 4 in Kansas City the incident was a "complete accident."
Cole County ATV crash sends four juveniles to hospital
An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash early Sunday morning sent four juveniles to the hospital, according to a Cole County Emergency Medical Services news release. The crash happened on Terrace Drive in Lohman shortly after 3 a.m.
According to the news release, the location was in a remote area far from paved roadways, limiting ambulance access. Officials sent out a request for ATVs from the Cole County Emergency Response Team, as well as the Jefferson City Fire Department and Osage Ambulance District.
Construction of roundabout on MU's campus will affect Go COMO black route
The construction of a new roundabout on MU's campus will cause some changes to a Go COMO bus route. MU is scheduled to close the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive from May 15 to July 28. Starting at 6:25 a.m. Monday, May 15, and continuing until completion, the Go COMO bus service on the black route will detour to avoid the road closure.
If you are traveling south on Tiger Avenue, instead of passing through the intersection of Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive to reach East Stadium Boulevard, the black route bus will instead turn right on Turner Avenue and then turn left onto South Providence Road.