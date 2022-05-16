Fire Fighters of Missouri holds 20th annual memorial service
Firefighters gathered in Kingdom City on Sunday morning to commemorate those who have passed away this year. The ceremony involved current firefighters speaking to families, handing out flowers and overflowing support.
Seven firefighters were honored for their sacrifice, including Assistant Boone County Fire Chief Bryant Gladney. Each of their names will be added to a monument wall, which remembers firefighters who have lost their lives.
Columbia City Council to vote on roll cart ban at Monday meeting
The Columbia City Council will vote on the city’s roll cart dispute at the meeting Monday evening.
If the ban on ordinance No. 024978, which bans the use of roll carts for trash collection, is removed, the use of the carts may be assessed in later debates.
Members are also expected to vote on whether to completely replace electric and communication systems within the Columbia Regional Airport.
Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday following mass shooting, official says
President Joe Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to meet with the families of victims after a mass shooting Saturday.
The shooting left 10 people dead, a white house official says, and Biden expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.
“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America. Our hearts are heavy once again, but our resolve must never waver," the President said.
Finland will seek to join NATO, leaders say, ditching decades of neutrality despite Russia’s threats of retaliation
Finland’s government said that it desires to join NATO to strengthen its security after the beginning of war in the Ukraine. The decision was announced on Sunday at a joint press conference by President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
This decision risks irritating Russia. According to a Kremlin statement, Vladimir Putin called this a “mistake,” and has already cut off electricity supply to the country.
Both leaders from Finland have reiterated that they, “wouldn't make these decisions that we are making now, if we didn't think that they are enhancing our strength or security. So of course we believe these are the right decisions and they will enhance our national security."
Mizzou Softball to host NCAA Regional for second straight year
After winning 10 straight conference games and taking second place in the SEC Tournament, the Tigers are the 15 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Missouri will also host Missouri State, Illinois and Arizona in Columbia.
Mizzou will begin the regional tournament playing against Missouri state on Friday at 1 p.m. Arizona and Illinois will have a game at 3:30 p.m.
At least 1 dead and 4 critically wounded in shooting at California church
A deadly shooting occurred on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, according to the sheriff’s department. At least one has died and four more are critically injured.
Police have a suspect in custody, but they do not yet have a motive. A group of people were able to stop the suspect from escaping by tying his legs with an extension cord and confiscating at least two handguns.